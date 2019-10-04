A bad week for Tottenham looks set to get a whole lot worse, while this week’s Predictions expects wins for Liverpool, Man City and West Ham – but more trouble for Man Utd.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Ollie Shasha, the bassist with the band FEET, who is a massive West Ham fan. The band’s debut album is out today – can they mark the occasion with a victory over our man Marshy ?!!

Last time out, Blackburn fan Tom Fleming (AKA One True Pairing) took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

Matchday 8

Brighton v Tottenham (12.30pm)

Ollie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Everton

Ollie: 2-3

Marshy: 1-2

Liverpool v Leicester

Ollie: 3-1

Marshy: 3-2

Norwich v Aston Villa

Ollie: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v Sheffield Utd

Ollie: 1-0

Marshy: 0-1

West Ham v Crystal Palace (5.30pm)

Ollie: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

Arsenal v Bournemouth (Sunday, 2pm)

Ollie: 0-1

Marshy: 3-1

Man City v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Ollie: 3-0

Marshy: 4-0

Southampton v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Ollie: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Newcastle v Man Utd (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ollie: 2-2

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ollie: My old man used to bang in top bins for West Ham reserves, before the knee inevitably gave in. From then onwards, 12 years of calculated assimilation was as easy as handing a terrible addiction to a sub-par team to a baby

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Guest: Noble, Harewood, Payet, Tevez, Collins

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Guest: Optimism squared. Pellegrini seems to have a more sound game plan this time round, Haller could turn into the player our fans have wanted since, well, goodness knows.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Guest: It’s the obvious answer but Leicester for sure, even without the events of 2016. I’ve always been a keen advocate of attractive balling (hence why my answer isn’t burnley… no, I’m sorry Shaun) and this year Rogers has really set the flair dial to 11.

The last woofer out of Saigon xhttps://t.co/l2XUaS3hM9 — FEET (@feetband) September 30, 2019

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Guest: Our debut album is out this coming Friday, the reflective measurement of success is apparently how much the candle will be burnt at both ends until there is no more candle, at that point we’ll look as silly as maurizio sarri trying to get the same release from tobacco without the use of fire.