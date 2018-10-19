Predictions: Disagreement over Chelsea v Man Utd; Klopp to top Wagner

Liverpool and Man City are tipped to win big, but there are disagreements over the Chelsea vs. Man Utd clash in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Chelsea fan Rocky Nti took on TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, Manchester United & QPR fans Harvey and Rhys from Everyone You Know are our challengers…

Chelsea v Man Utd

Harvey: 2-1

Rhys: 1-2

Oli: 1-1

Bournemouth v Southampton

Harvey: 2-0

Rhys: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

Cardiff v Fulham

Harvey: 1-1

Rhys: 0-1

Oli: 0-2

Man City v Burnley

Harvey: 4-1

Rhys: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

Newcastle v Brighton

Harvey: 1-1

Rhys: 0-1

Oli: 1-1

West Ham v Spurs

Harvey: 0-2

Rhys: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Wolves v Watford

Harvey: 2-2

Rhys: 2-2

Oli: 3-0

Huddersfield v Liverpool

Harvey: 0-3

Rhys: 0-3

Oli: 0-2

Everton v Palace

Harvey: 1-2

Rhys: 2-3

Oli: 2-0

Arsenal v Leicester

Harvey: 2-0

Rhys: 3-1

Oli: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Harvey: I’ve grown up with QPR and all my family are from round there so that why I support them, I’ve got some wicked memories of being down rangers but the best one has to be Play off final against derby when Zamora scored in the 89th minute for us to go through to premier league. Unbelievable that.

Rhys: I had a load of football videos when I was younger, one of them had Beckham’ half way line goal against Wimbledon on there. I was a UTD fan from that point on. There has been a lot of favourite moments, but I would have to say winning the Champions League final against Chelsea would be up there.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Harvey: There’s been a few players who I have loved to watch over the years, Mackie, Taarabt, Barton, Fer to name a few but I think one of my favourites was probably Charlie Austin, everyone loved him down at loftus road and he was great footballer.

Rhys: There has been a few, obviously Becks, Ferdinand, Rooney and I would have to give Cantona a mention, although he is a bit before my time. But I would have to say my all time favourite UTD player since I have been supporting them is Roy Keane. They don’t make players like that anymore. Different Gear.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Harvey: Current squad is looking pretty decent, all I want for us this season is to not get relegated.

Rhys: I think on paper we probably have the best team in the league, but I don’t think Jose knows his best 11 or formation yet. Which gets a bit frustrating watching as a fan. The squad seems a bit unsettled at the moment too, but hopefully the Newcastle game will be a turning point for the season (although it is still early doors). I’d like to see another CB signed in the January transfer window and a decent run in the champions League too. I think we’ll still finish top 4 as well!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Harvey: I’ll probably get slated for this but I’ve got a soft spot for Spurs, they play good football and a mate of mine used to drag me down white heart lane so I guess that has a part to play in it as well

Rhys: I wouldn’t say I have a soft spot for them, but I always keep an eye out for the Palace result. They have a bit of something about them I think.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Harvey: We’ve just released our EP cheer up Charlie! So we’re buzzing about that. We’ve got a load of gigs coming up all over the UK, Scotland & Berlin and then our headline London show in November 29th so we’re just getting ready for those and working on some new tunes!

Stream Sinners on the TEAMtalk playlist