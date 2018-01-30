Predictions: Disagreement over Liverpool, Man Utd; Arsenal delight

Scottish rock band The Fratellis take on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and they’re forecasting disappointment for Liverpool.

Swansea v Arsenal (Tues, 7.45)

Baz: 1-2

Oli: 0-2

West Ham v Palace (Tues, 7.45)

Baz: 2-0

Oli: 1-0

Huddersfield v Liverpool (Tues, 8)

Baz: 1-1

Oli: 1-3

Chelsea v Bournemouth (Weds, 7.45)

Baz: 2-1

Oli: 3-1

Everton v Leicester (Weds, 7.45)

Baz: 1-1

Oli: 1-1

Newcastle v Burnley (Weds, 7.45)

Baz: 1-1

Oli: 0-1

Southampton v Brighton (Weds, 7.45)

Baz: 2-0

Oli: 2-1

Man City v West Brom (Weds, 8)

Baz: 4-1

Oli: 4-0

Stoke v Watford (Weds, 8)

Baz: 2-1

Oli: 2-2

Spurs v Man Utd (Weds, 8)

Baz: 1-3

Oli: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Baz: Like most I was born into supporting Celtic, my dad and my brother were Celtic fans so I followed suit.

Best memories are probably going to games around the age of 17/18.. It became a big part of the weekends shenanigans.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Baz: As a youngster Danny McGrain, Paul McStay, Tommy Burns, later King Henrik and St O’Neil

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Baz: The current team is functioning together under Rodgers but the inconsistency results wise drives me nuts, but that’s football innit!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Baz: St Pauli FC, started obviously from their affiliation with Celtic and the fact they have a skull and crossbones logo but when you look into what they are all about it’s fascinating.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Baz: We’re gearing up to release a new album in early March then getting on the road again, I never take for granted the ability to do that, another bite at the apple.

