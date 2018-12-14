Predictions: Disagreement over Liverpool v Man Utd; Arsenal, Chelsea tipped to win

There are differing opinions on the crucial clash at Anfield, while Man City and Chelsea are tipped for success in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Arsenal fan and rap star Osh took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time, it’s the turn of up and coming Birmingham grime star Dapz on the Map. Here are his thoughts as he takes on our Oli…

Man City v Everton

Dapz: 3-0

Oli: 3-1

Palace v Leicester

Dapz: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v Newcastle

Dapz: 0-1

Oli: 1-0

Spurs v Burnley

Dapz: 4-1

Oli: 2-0

Watford v Cardiff

Dapz: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Wolves v Bournemouth

Dapz: 1-1

Oli: 2-2

Fulham v West Ham

Dapz: 1-2

Oli: 0-3

Brighton v Chelsea

Dapz: 1-3

Oli: 1-2

Southampton v Arsenal

Dapz: 0-3

Oli: 0-2

Liverpool v Man Utd

Dapz: 2-0

Oli: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dapz: I followed my dads footsteps really. Before my dad lived in West Bromwich, he was staying with his aunty in London. It was very close to Highbury so over the years he would always check up on them. Been supporting the Arsenal since I was 8 years old.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Dapz: Obviously you have the usuals, Ian Wright, Viera, Pires, Henry & Dennis, but I really liked Marc Overmars. Aumbameyang is my main guy right now. He’s the new Henry.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Dapz: I love the current team. We’re slowly but surely bringing that the Arsenal I grew up watching. As I said, Pierre is the new Henry & I think Lacaz is the new Ian Wright. We got emery at the Emirates so I can’t complain.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dapz: For me it would have to be Man City. There manager has got them moving like robots lol. They are literally a next level.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Dapz: Recently just released an EP ‘CHAMPION SETTINGS’ that’s available every where digitally. Its all about rising from falling & understanding the game I’m now in.

