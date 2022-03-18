Predictions: Disagreement over Tottenham v West Ham; Arsenal struggle; big FA Cup shock on the cards

There’s a disagreement over this weekend’s big Premier League clash between Tottenham and West Ham, while Leeds earn a point at Wolves and in the FA Cup quarter-finals there’s a big shock for Chelsea but comfortable wins for Liverpool and Manchester City.

The latest artist to try his luck is bassist Nathan Fairweather from the band Rolo Tomassi.



But can the Everton fan celebrate by getting one over our man Rob.

Last time out BRIT nominated DJ and producer Regard was in the hotseat. You can check out how they both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 30

Wolves v Leeds (Friday, 8pm)

Nathan: 1-0

Rob: 2-2

Aston Villa v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Nathan: 2-3

Rob: 1-1

Leicester v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Nathan: 1-0

Rob: 1-1

Tottenham v West Ham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Nathan: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

FA Cup quarter-finals

Middlesbrough v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Nathan: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Everton (Sunday, 12.30pm)

Regard: 0-1

Rob: 2-0

Southampton v Manchester City (Sunday, 3pm)

Nathan: 0-4

Rob: 1-3

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (Sunday, 6pm)

Nathan: 0-4

Rob: 1-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Nathan: I grew up in the North West, in Southport, and it was a choice between either of the red shite or Everton. I remember watching the ’95 FA cup final at my uncle’s house, they’re United fans and were quite confident. That was a while back now. More recently, winning at Anfield was nice; seems like a bit of a daydream now.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Nathan: Tim Howard, Duncan Ferguson, John Stones, Seamus Coleman, Romelu Lukaku.

Relegation threat a real worry

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Nathan: My hope for the rest of this season is that we don’t get relegated, which is about as positive as I can be right now.

I like the majority of the team, but it is definitely weaker this season than last. It looks like we really need to start being realistic about where we are and what the plan is for the future.

I feel that having had Ancelotti in for that time, it made Evertonians feel like we were a lot closer to being the club we wanted to be, than we actually were. The tailspin since his departure has illuminated the need for sensible long-term planning and a solid direction.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Nathan: I enjoy watching Arsenal. James (who plays in Rolo as well) and I lived together for 6 years, so we’d have our teams on when they played. When they get it right they score some beautiful goals.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Nathan: We just released an album on February 4 and it’s been nice enjoying having that out. We waited a while to put the album out, and we weren’t playing shows whilst we were releasing singles, so this latest run of shows has been the first time that we’ve played any of our newer material live, and it’s been amazing to see people be so positive about it.

