Predictions: FA Cup finalists predicted; Liverpool to take huge title step?

Liverpool are tipped to take a big step in the Premier League title race, while our two FA Cup finalists are predicted in this week’s edition.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Victor, Rory and James from the band Moses took our challenge – you can see who came out on top here. This week’s challenger is Ezra Collective drummer Femi Koleoso, who is a big Arsenal fan and the drummer on the BT Sport Premier League ads. He takes on Oli…

PREMIER LEAGUE

Southampton v Liverpool

Femi: 0-3

Oli: 0-2

Bournemouth v Burnley

Femi: 1-1

Oli: 3-1

Huddersfield v Leicester

Femi: 2-0

Oli: 0-2

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Femi: 1-1

Oli: 1-0

Everton v Arsenal

Femi: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Chelsea v West Ham

Femi: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

FA CUP

Man City v Brighton

Femi: 5-0

Oli: 3-0

Wolves v Watford

Femi: 2-2

Oli: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Femi: There was zero input or choice, I was born and my uncle told my parents, he supports arsenal. I was signed up to junior gunners and that was that. A bit like how I was told I’m Nigerian and a Londoner. Just smiled and got on with it.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Femi: It has to be Thierry Henry, going to Highbury knowing full well I was going to see a minimum of 2 goals and Henry would be at least one. It was therapeutic watching Arsenal back then haha.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Femi: I’m so proud, Emery has done a fantastic job. Same amount of points as last year with 6 games to go is very impressive. Home form this season has been incredible also. I think we’ll get third place, Europa league I’m not so sure but very pleased.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Femi: Might have to be the Swiss Club Young Boys, did a season with them on career mode on Fifa, think I won the double with them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Femi: New album coming soon, mad exciting, festival season also, ready to wear my Arsenal top loud and proud at at least one show!

