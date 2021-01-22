Arsenal’s FA Cup defence will end at Southampton, while Tottenham, Wolves, Everton and Man City should ease into the fifth round – while this week’s Predictions expect Manchester United to dump out Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is Bisset, the training camp DJ of ​UFC icon and fellow Dubliner Conor McGregor. Can the Manchester United supporter – whose new track Every Single Time is out on Friday – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, AJ, lead singer of American metal band Fire From The Gods took us on – you can see how they fared right here.

FA Cup fourth round

Chorley v Wolves (Friday, 7.45pm)

Bisset: 0-2

Marshy: 0-1

Southampton v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.15pm)

Bisset: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v Blackpool (Saturday, 3pm)

Bisset: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

West Ham v Doncaster (Saturday, 3pm)

Bisset: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Cheltenham v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Bisset: 0-3

Marshy: 0-5

Brentford v Leicester (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Bisset: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Fulham v Burnley (Sunday, 2.30pm)

Bisset: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Liverpool (Sunday, 5pm)

Bisset: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (Sunday, 8pm)

Bisset: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Wycombe v Tottenham (Monday, 7.45pm)

Bisset: 1-3

Marshy: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Man Utd and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Bisset: My brother was a massive United fan, but the players I grew up with the likes of Keano and Van Nistelrooy. They helped me fall in love. My favourite memory is watching the 99 UCL final as a kid.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Bisset: In no order: Beckham, Rooney, Ronaldo, Keane, Ruud.

United have title-winning potential

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Bisset: We’re currently playing well, I think there’s potential there. I’d hope they could win the league but we need a few more key players in.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Bisset: Celtic. The Irish connection is important to me.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Bisset: I’m releasing my single this Friday on Polydor records. It’s my mainstream debut so I need the whole of Ireland backing me on this one. Exciting times ahead.

