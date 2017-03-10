Predictions: FA Cup woe for Chelsea; hard work for Gunners

DJ James & Justin Osuji from Black Saint predict penalty heartache for Chelsea, while they reckon Liverpool will make light work of Burnley.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, Brandon Cook from The Sherlocks took time out from his busy schedule to take on TEAMtalk’s Joe Williams.

This time, DJ James & Justin Osuji from Black Saint are on the case as they square off against TEAMtalk’s Oliver Fisher.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Bournemouth v West Ham

BS: 3-1

OF: 1-1

Everton v West Brom

BS: 2-0

OF: 2-1

Hull v Swansea

BS: 1-1

OF: 2-0

Liverpool v Burnley

BS: 4-1

OF: 3-0

FA CUP:

Middlesbrough v Man City

BS: 0-1

OF: 1-3 AET

Arsenal v Lincoln City

BS: 2-0

OF: 4-0

Spurs v Millwall

BS: 2-1

OF: 2-0

Chelsea v Man Utd

BS: 1-1 (p)

OF: 1-0

Listen to Black Saint ‘Could You Love Me?’ on our Teamtalk Spotify Playlist now!

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

DJ: I was born in Chester so Liverpool have been my team from birth, there is certain feeling about European games at Anfield, so much emotion ! Something everyone should have on their bucket list.

Justin: I was born in Glasgow and have an Irish mother so Celtic has been my team at heart from the beginning! I moved to London when I was 15 and was enthralled by the way Arsenal played their football, players like Bergkamp, Henry, Overmars and Viera.. were class and it was not before long that I adopted them as my English team!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

DJ: John Barnes, Ian Rush, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard

Justin: Henry, Ian Wright, Viera, Bergkamp, Santi, Alexis… And not to forget, Wenger

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

DJ: The team is great, the sport has changed a lot in terms of the style of play and athletes involved… This season I hope for Liverpool to get top four and anything else will be a nice addition, I believe they can do more !

Justin: I’ve given up watching football for Lent, but to be honest I should have tried something more difficult, as watching Arsenal lose the big games as they have been doing, is not something that one looks forward to, Watford loss was also painful .It’s never easy going into my Barber’s either who is a gloating and Avid Chelsea fan. Sometimes I feel Arsenal lack the fire, grit and steel needed to grind out results and become difficult to beat… It’s frustrating to be an Arsenal fan. Top 4 isn’t even a guarantee anymore… But I still have Faith we can come away with something this season…FA Cup maybe?

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

DJ: I have a few soft spots…but to name one Manchester City, I was fortunate enough to have my father be part of the squad that opened the ‘City of Manchester Stadium’ through his time at the club I took a liking for a blue Manchester!

Justin: Apart from Celtic, I would have to say Everton. Since Martinez, I’ve enjoyed the way they play, there heart, their determination…Even under Moyes this was evident… I also love the loudness and passion of the fans, and the energy at Goodison. I’d love to go to a Derby match, reminds me much of the Old Firm in Glasgow. Koeman is a great manager too and Lukaku is a player I’d love to see at Arsenal!

What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

At the moment we are working on more music and preparing ourselves for upcoming gigs and parties ! hopefully we can fit a few FIFA games in there too (only one winner there though!)