Liverpool to return to winning ways in an Anfield nailbitter; Norwich to deal Man Utd another humiliating result at Carrow Road – this week’s Predictions are back with a bang!

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challengers are from the Australian band Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, with singer and guitarist Jack (a Newcastle fan), as well as bassist Luke, who supports Spurs, both trying to beat out man Marshy.

Last time out, Isaac from the band Reflekter took us on – with Marshy absolutely nailing the result at Old Trafford and in predicting Sheffield Utd misery for Arsenal.

Matchday 10

Southampton v Leicester (Friday, 8pm)

Jack: 1-2

Luke: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Manchester City v Aston Villa (12.30pm)

Jack: 4-0

Luke: 4-0

Marshy: 5-2

Brighton v Everton

Jack: 2-2

Luke: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Watford v Bournemouth

Jack: 0-1

Luke: 0-2

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Sheffield Utd

Jack: 1-1

Luke: 1-0

Marshy: 0-0

Burnley v Chelsea (5.30pm)

Jack: 1-2

Luke: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Newcastle v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Jack: 2-0

Luke: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jack: 2-1

Luke: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jack: 3-1

Luke: 2-2

Marshy: 3-2

Norwich v Man Utd (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jack: 1-1

Luke: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jack: My Dad’s a Geordie so I’ve been in a Newcastle shirt as long as I can remember. Best moment for me was when Cheick Tioté scored the equaliser against Arsenal to make it 4-4, coming back from 4-0 down.

Luke: I started supporting Tottenham when I was studying music at university in Perth, Australia. One of my best friends who I was studying with at the time, Ciaran, was also a massive Tottenham supporter and got me into supporting the team.

My favourite memories were seeing Tottenham for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Sydney FC in Sydney following the 2014/15 and attending my first Premier League match back in May when Tottenham played Everton on the last day of the 2018/19 season. I never had the opportunity to visit White Hart Lane but the new stadium is something special.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jack: Hatem Ben Arfa, Yohan Cabaye, Alan Shearer, Joey Barton, Faustino Asprilla.

Luke: Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura & Gareth Bale.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Jack: It’s been pretty dismal the past few seasons just playing to stay up, selling any player who looks half decent and starting every season with a bunch of new players that don’t resemble a team. Hopefully we can keep hold of Schar, Almiron, Dubravka, Lascelles, young Matty Longstaff and compete against the top clubs. We look really good at times, Isaac Hayden and Shelvey should be bossing the centre of the park, such great players but only in spurts, just need to keep that intensity up for 90 minutes and play like we did under Bobby.

Luke: We haven’t been good for the last few months, we actually look a different team since the Champions League final. The journey to make the final was unbelievable, those games against Manchester City and Ajax will be remembered but once we made the final I felt like we didn’t make the most of our opportunities. We had a much needed 5-0 result in Europe on Tuesday night against Red Star Belgrade and hopefully we can take that form to Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday which no doubt will be a tough task.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jack: Newcastle U21s!

Luke: Perth Glory because they’re my hometown team and I’ve been going to home games since I was a kid.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Jack: Been touring non stop most of this year now, it’s great getting to see a lot of places I’ve never heard. Hardest part is trying to find a stream in the van to watch the Prem.

Luke: We’re currently on tour in the UK and we just played a sold out show at the Electric Ballroom in London. We have a few shows left in the UK before the tour heads to Europe and then back to Australia for the festival season.