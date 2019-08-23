Liverpool are being tipped to get the better of Arsenal in devastating fashion, while Tottenham, Man Utd are backed for big wins and Frank Lampard’s wait could go on at Chelsea.

This time, our challenger is Ross Willard of The Futureheads, who currently have double single Good Night Out / Listen, Little Man! out – their tirst new music since 2012! Ross is a big Man Utd fan…

Matchday 3

Aston Villa v Everton (Friday, 8pm)

Ross: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Norwich v Chelsea (12.30pm)

Ross: 1-2

Marshy: 2-2

Brighton v Southampton

Ross: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Ross: 2-0

Marshy: 3-0

Sheffield United v Leicester

Ross: 0-1

Marshy: 0-2

Watford v West Ham

Ross: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Arsenal (5.30pm)

Ross: 1-1

Marshy: 5-3

Bournemouth v Manchester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Ross: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Tottenham v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ross: 3-0

Marshy: 5-1

Wolves v Burnley (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ross: 3-1

Marshy: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ross: My Dad and his side of the family are from Tyldesley, Greater Manchester and so I was brought up to support Man Utd like he does. I’m a season ticket holder at Man Utd and my favourite memories as a Utd fan are going to Moscow in 2008 to see us win the Champion League final, and winning the FA Cup final replay against Crystal Palace in 1990.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Ross: Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bryan Robson, Edwin van der Sar.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Ross: I think Ole is making the right changes. We’ve had a decent transfer window, although I’d have liked to have seen another attacking option come in, especially seeing as Lukaku (and also Sanchez, now by the looks) have been moved on. It’s looking like we’ll be quicker, more hard working, and set up to play on the counter attack so I’m hoping for some exciting games at Old Trafford this season.

In terms of hopes for the season, I’d like to see us finish in the top four, hopefully get to Wembley in one of the cups, and use the Europa League to get Greenwood, Tuanzebe, James, Chong, Garner etc some more minutes on the pitch – still taking it seriously, mind.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ross: Well, it was Palermo until they were dissolved at the end of last season! They’ve been reformed and demoted several divisions so hopefully they’ll do what Parma did and get back up the leagues sharpish. We’ve had excellent experiences going to see them play at the Renzo Barbera and I absolutely love the City, the ground and the fan culture.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Ross: After a long hiatus we’re back with a new album (Powers). It’ll be released on August 30th and we’re touring throughout the year to support it. We’re also playing some gigs in December to mark the 15th anniversary of the release of our debut album – they’ll be pretty special shows.