Predictions: Fresh twist in title race; differing views over Arsenal v Man Utd

There are differing opinions on Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal, while Liverpool and Spurs are backed to win in this week’s predictions.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Double S: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Cardiff v West Ham

Double S: 1-1

Oli: 1-3

Huddersfield v Bournemouth

Double S: 1-2

Oli: 1-0

Leicester v Fulham

Double S: 1-0

Oli: 3-0

Newcastle v Everton

Double S: 2-2

Oli: 0-1

Southampton v Spurs

Double S: 1-3

Oli: 1-2

Man City v Watford

Double S: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

Liverpool v Burnley

Double S: 3-0

Oli: 1-1

Chelsea v Wolves

Double S: 2-0

Oli: 1-1

Arsenal v Man Utd

Double S: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Double S: I started supporting Arsenal from 8 years old because my older cousin did.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Double S: Thierry Henry

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Double S: The current team form is good but not great. This season everyone expected us to decline post Wenger.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Double S: My soft spot team is Spurs, because I live 2 minutes down the road from the stadium. Don’t tell the spurs fans I said that!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Double S: I recently just released my single featuring Skepta. The reception so far has been amazing. Grateful to my team and the supporters for believing in the record. The plan is release more great music. The supporters deserve that from me.

