Predictions: Liverpool and Man City goalfest; Man Utd struggles continue

Manchester United’s struggles are anticipated to continue, as are plenty of goals between Liverpool and Man City in this week’s predictions.

This week, Chelsea fan Rocky Nti is our challenger…

Brighton West Ham

Rocky: 1-3

Oli: 2-1

Burnley v Huddersfield

Rocky: 2-0

Oli: 0-0

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Rocky: 1-0

Oli: 2-2

Leicester v Everton

Rocky: 2-2

Oli: 0-2

Spurs v Cardiff

Rocky: 2-0

Oli: 3-0

Watford v Bournemouth

Rocky: 1-0

Oli: 2-2

Man Utd v Newcastle

Rocky: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

Fulham v Arsenal

Rocky: 1-2

Oli: 0-2

Southampton v Chelsea

Rocky: 0-3

Oli: 1-2

Liverpool v Man City

Rocky: 2-3

Oli: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Rocky: My family are Man U fans, but when I was a kid I wanted to support a team from London because that’s where I was born. All my friends supported Arsenal already, and there was one annoying guy that supported Spurs, so that was out of the question. So I settled on Chelsea because Frank Lampard was my hero.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Rocky: Super Frank. He would never let you down, solid week in week out, would pop up with a goal when it mattered and loved the club when he was there. That Champions League winning team have a special place in my heart.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Rocky: Bring on the Sarri revolution. I think we’re quietly going about our business, top 4 for would be ideal. If we had a striker that knew where the goal was then we’d be challenging for the title!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Rocky: I’m an undercover Manchester United sympathiser…. just because my Dad supports them, so when they lose I feel like he’s sat in his chair in Accra absolutely livid.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Rocky: I’ve just put out my latest single Follow You, which is out everywhere! Working on the next release and video so stay tuned!! Bangers are coming.

