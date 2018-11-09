Liverpool and Chelsea are tipped to continue their unbeaten starts, while Pep Guardiola is expected to top Jose Mourinho in this week’s predictions.

This week, artist/songwriter and Fulham player Chelcee Grimes takes on the challenge…

Cardiff v Brighton

Chelcee: 0-2

Oli: 1-1

Huddersfield v West Ham

Chelcee: 1-3

Oli: 2-0

Leicester v Burnley

Chelcee: 2-0

Oli: 2-1

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Chelcee: 1-3

Oli: 0-2

Southampton v Watford

Chelcee: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Palace v Spurs

Chelcee: 1-3

Oli: 1-2

Liverpool v Fulham

Chelcee: 4-0

Oli: 3-0

Chelsea v Everton

Chelcee: 3-1

Oli: 3-1

Arsenal v Wolves

Chelcee: 3-2

Oli: 2-0

Man City v Man Utd

Chelcee: 4-2

Oli: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Chelcee: Being a Liverpool fan is installed in you, you don’t really have a choice. My whole family are huge reds! My uncle was the main one who would take me to games growing up though. My favourite memories at Anfield is singing “you’ll never walk alone” for the first time in the Kop. It still gives me goosebumps thinking of it.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Chelcee: Stevie G! Obviously. I was born in the 90’s so I’ve watched him at the beginning and his prime, right up to retirement. Still gets me emotional. But I’m so proud to support this club and feel very lucky to be around watching him play for liverpool. Also luis Suarez, Torres’, continho & salah have all been greats to watch. There’s been a few.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Chelcee: My hopes is we can win the league. I think definitely bringing in Alison & Van dijk have strengthened our weak spots. Because last season we were firing so many goals in but leaking goals at the back. I think we’ve tightened up there. It was a bit scary beginning of the season when mo wasn’t at his prime but I think things are looking very good at the minute. I don’t want to jinx it but I’ve never seen the reds win the league so that would be unreal!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Chelcee: Mines actually Juventus. I’ve always just loved the strips since I was a kid I would always ask for that kit, it’s a classic. Also they just have a sense of class about them and now Cristiano is there I try to keep tabs on them even more.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Chelcee: I’ve just released 2 soft singles so people are aware I actually do my own music and I’m not just writing for other people 100%. It’s been so refreshing to play gigs again and go and travel. I’m writing/working on a small project which will be out next year before a album so people can get to know me a bit more, it’s going to be more stripped back and back to my roots a little more which I’m very excited about.

