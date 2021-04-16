Leeds and Liverpool will play out another incredible game, Manchester United and Arsenal will claim important wins, while this week’s Predictions also gives its verdict on the FA Cup semi-finals between Chelsea v Man City and Leicester v Southampton.

Our latest challenger is superstar DJ Alex Hobson. Can the massive Manchester United supporter – whose new single Good On You is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Matchday 33

Everton v Tottenham (Friday, 8pm)

Alex: 1-3

Marshy: 2-2

Newcastle v West Ham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Alex: 1-3

Marshy: 1-4

Wolves v Sheffield Utd (Saturday, 3pm)

Alex: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v Fulham (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Alex: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Manchester United v Burnley (Sunday, 4pm)

Alex: 2-0

Marshy: 3-0

Leeds United v Liverpool (Monday, 8pm)

Alex: 2-1

Marshy: 3-3

FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Alex: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2 (AET)

Leicester v Southampton (Sunday, 6.30pm)

Alex: 3-0

Marshy: 3-2

Chelsea v Brighton (Tuesday, 8pm)

Alex: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Tottenham v Southampton (Wed, 6pm)

Alex: 2-0

Marshy: 4-2

Aston Villa v Man City (Wed, 8.15pm)

Alex: 2-1

Marshy: 1-3

Leicester v West Brom (Thursday, 8pm)

Alex: 4-0

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support United and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Alex: I was born into being a United fan by my dad, he used to always take me to the games when I was little & I used to even sing all the united songs on the way to school! My favourite memory is definitely the 2008 PL & CL win, but I think the Rooney overhead kick against City is definitely up there as well!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Alex: I think my all-time favourite (in my lifetime) would be Ronaldo, he was just out of this world & still is to be fair! Paul Scholes has to make the list, in my opinion, he’s the best I’ve seen in midfield. Ryan Giggs, I don’t even need to explain. I think Keano has to be in there as well, he’s the type of player we’re missing at the moment! & as for current players, Bruno Fernandes, wow.

Alex Hobson still spinning a tune as Ole Trafford steward

TEAMtalk: Is it true you worked as a steward at Old Trafford?

Alex: Yes and I still do! Although I’ve not been there in a while due to Covid, I work in the South Stand, it’s really enjoyable & I get to see every home game (even though I’m not supposed to be watching).

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Alex: I think the current team is actually quite strong, they lack consistency & almost don’t believe in themselves at times. I do think we need to get that defence sorted out though & definitely need a Right Winger & Clinical Striker! I think in terms of the rest of the season, there’s not long to go, it’s looking like City have won it this year, so we just have to finish the season strong, cement 2nd place & then work even harder next season. (And hopefully, some decent recruitment is done in the Summer window)

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Alex: Probably Leicester, They have a good manager, Play good football & huge respect to them for what they did in 2016, Probably one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in football.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Alex: So I’ve just released my first single with RCA titled ‘Good On You’ featuring Talia Mar and it was number 4 Trending in the UK on Twitter on release night! It also managed to get in the iTunes main chart, which peaked at number 25 which was really cool! It was also in the Dance chart at number 8. I’ve never been in there before so it was a really proud moment for me. We’ve also had a few spins already on Capital & Kiss FM, so it’s looking really promising. My main focus at the moment is making sure this single does as well as it possibly can do, but I also have lots of new music ready to go!

