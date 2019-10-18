Man Utd to stop the rot against Liverpool; Arsenal to find it tough at Bramall Lane – our Premier League Predictions are back, and some surprise results are being tipped.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is Nottingham band Reflekter, who are currently on tour- can their bassist Isaac mark the occasion with a victory over our man Marshy ?!!

Last time out, bassist Ollie Shasha from the band FEET took us on – with the former, correctly, backing Brighton to add to Tottenham’s misery.

Matchday 9

Everton v West Ham (12.30pm)

Isaac: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Aston Villa v Brighton

Isaac: 3-1

Marshy: 2-1

Bournemouth v Norwich

Isaac: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

Chelsea v Newcastle

Isaac: 4-0

Marshy: 3-1

Leicester v Burnley

Isaac: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Tottenham v Watford

Isaac: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v Southampton

Isaac: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Man City (5.30pm)

Isaac: 1-5

Marshy: 0-3

Man Utd v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Isaac: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

Sheffield United v Arsenal (Monday, 8pm)

Isaac: 0-2

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Reflektor: I was born in to a Nottingham Forest family, it mainly comes from my Dad but literally my whole family run their lives by Forest, even my Granny in her 80’s. One of the best times in recent years for me has to be the promotion day from League One. Just the way the day unfolded and that feeling to finally get back into the Championship after years of struggle.

Since then, being at the City of Manchester to see us smash City 3-0, being at Elland Road to see us do Leeds 7-3; 5-2 win at home to Derby and the return of Stuart Pearce for his first game, that’s the best atmosphere I’ve ever seen.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Reflektor: First one is David Johnson, he was on fire for us when I first started going to Forest and he’s rightfully become a club legend and it’s great to see Brennan (his son) getting minutes for us now too.

Paul McKenna is up there for me too, he captained the side when we finished 3rd and he was just unbelievable in the midfield that season.

A bit before my time, but Stuart Pearce. I loved the man so much as a kid I named my goldfish after him. The passion he showed for club and country, despite not being a Nottingham born lad, still inspires me to this day. My goldfish lived to be 16 too, so I think he carried some of that spirit.

Chris Cohen, another modern club legend. Was so unlucky with injuries but never stopped running for Forest right til the end and scored the goal to keep us up a few years ago.

Finally, John Robertson. I don’t think that one needs an explanation…

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Reflektor: Really, really impressed so far this season. Sabri has come in, bought in some great players and has really connected with the fans. The atmosphere is great at every game and the fans seem to believe in the side again. As I’m writing this we’re 2nd in the league by goal difference, if it stays like that til the end of the season I’d be a happy man but we’ll see… Top six would be a great result!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Reflektor: I have a lot of Scottish family who are all Hibs fans so that’s definitely one. In English football it’s probably Newcastle. It’s James’ team so that helps and they’re just all round great fans. It’s a proper footballing city with a great ground right in the heart of it. Selfishly, I loved it when they were in the championship, always bought great numbers and loved a trip to St James’.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Reflektor: We’ve just released the 75 Trips vinyl which went straight in at Number 5 on the Official UK Physical Chart and just finished our first headline tour. It was great to head out on the road with the lads and we topped it off with a sold out show in Nottingham which was pretty special.