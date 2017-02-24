Predictions: Indie pop band Los Campesinos take centre stage

This week’s challenger is Welton Rovers fan Gareth David from indie pop band Los Campesinos . They are currently touring the US but found some time to predict the action this weekend and he takes on TEAMtalk’s Matt Briggs…

Gareth David from Los Campesinos predicts a win for Liverpool at rudderless champions Leicester and a thumping win for Hull on home soil this weekend.

Chelsea v Swansea

Los Camp: 3-0

MB: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Everton v Sunderland

Hull City v Burnley

West Brom v Bournemouth

Watford v West Ham

Spurs v Stoke

Leicester v Liverpool

1) How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

For better, for worse, I’m a fan of Toolstation Western League First Division club Welton Rovers. It’s very much a family tradiiton, with my Dad, grandfather, great-grandmother all being fans and club stalwarts.

I’m on the Board of Directors, so get the full spectrum of the footballing experience. Best memory is certainly our 2015 promotion winning match, beating Cheddar FC 3-1 on the final day of the season, despite having an outfield player in goal due to our goalkeeper having his jaw broken after 25 minutes.

2) Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Nick Beaverstock managed the club for a three-season spell up until last Summer, and played for the club for a umber of years before that. He was a former FA Vase finalist with Chippenham Town, and his winning mentality is the best I’ve ever experienced.

It was a real privilege to become close friends with him, and even have him turn out for my 5 a side team on a couple of occasions when I need a favour!

3) What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

It’s been a bit of a slog this year, but the seeds of a promising side are there, and if we can keep that squad together for next season, we’ve the potential to blossom into something exciting.

Relegation is out of the question, so I’m hoping to see the team scoring goals, having fun and climbing a couple of places in the table along the way as a bonus.

4) Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

As a kid in the playground, supporting Welton Rovers didn’t carry much currency, so I followed Manchester United also, being that most of my mates did too.

My first memory of having a fondness for Utd is the last day of the 1994/95 season, where Blackburn pipped them to the league title. I’ve continued to make badly timed decisions since!

5) What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

I am typing this sat on a tour bus in San Francisco at 3:30am, still struggling with jet lag (although, also too excited to sleep as our new album, ‘Sick Scenes’ came out today!)

We’re touring across the US and Canada for the next couple of weeks, and I’m very excited to collect as many MLS scarves as I can along the way.