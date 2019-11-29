Sunday’s match at Norwich will be Freddie Ljungberg’s first in charge of Arsenal and he his fancied for success, while wins are predicted for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Jose Mourinho’s rejuvenated Tottenham.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is singer, songwriter Kerri Watt, who is an Everton supporter. Can she get the better of our man Marshy?

Last time out, our challenger was Wolves supporter Oli Burslem from Yak – with Marshy correctly calling a win for Jose Mourinho and Spurs, as well as nailing Wolves’ away win.

Matchday 14

Newcastle v Manchester City (12.30pm)

Kerri: 1-4

Marshy: 1-2

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Kerri: 3-1

Marshy: 1-1

Chelsea v West Ham United

Kerri: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Liverpool v Brighton

Kerri: 3-0

Marshy: 2-1

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Kerri: 3-1

Marshy: 3-1

Southampton v Watford (5.30pm)

Kerri: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Norwich v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Kerri: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Wolves v Sheffield United (Sunday, 2pm)

Kerri: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Everton (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Kerri: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Manchester United v Aston Villa (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Kerri: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Kerri: David Moyes is a close family friend and we always supported and followed his journey with Everton.

Favourite memory was 30 May 2009 at Wembley. Everton v Chelsea in the FA Cup Final. Louis Saha scored the fastest ever goal in the FA Cup Final in 25 seconds! Sadly we lost 2-1 but it was a great weekend.

I went back with the team to their hotel for the after-final dinner as a guest of David Moyes and Bill Kenwright!

[TEAMtalk: Great story – I’m sure there’s plenty of other great stories from that night!]

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Kerri: Duncan Ferguson, (fellow Scot!) Tim Cahill, Tim Howard, Wayne Rooney ( I saw him when he was 17 when Moyes gave him his debut), and Steven Naismith (another Scot!)

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Kerri: The current team has some good individual players but it is disappointing that they don’t seem to be able to gel together and get results. Maybe they need a change of manager… I hear they are keen to bring DM back!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Kerri: Atlanta Utd because my cousin and her husband go to every home game and the story behind it is amazing (Atlanta didn’t have a soccer team until 3 years ago and now every home game they fill the Mercedes Benz stadium with 65,000 fans who are nuts.)

Last year after only two years they won the MLS to make them the best team in USA!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Kerri: It’s been an amazing year signing a record deal, playing some huge shows around the UK – British Summer Time Hyde Park, Kew Gardens, C2C, The London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall supporting some legendary acts.

My current single Chasing Aeroplanes gives a hint of what’s to come from my debut album – out 2020! In the meantime, I’m spending the rest of this year in Nashville and LA writing music with other artists.