Predictions: Joy for Liverpool, Arsenal; disagreement over FA Cup semis

Premier League

West Brom v Liverpool

Yizzy: 1-3

Oli: 0-3

Watford v Crystal Palace

Yizzy: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Arsenal v West Ham

Yizzy: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Stoke v Burnley

Yizzy: 1-0

Oli: 1-1

Man City v Swansea

Yizzy: 3-1

Oli: 3-0

Everton v Newcastle

Yizzy: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

FA Cup

Chelsea v Southampton

Yizzy: 2-0

Oli: 3-0

Spurs v Man Utd

Yizzy: 1-2

Oli: 2-1

In our Q&A, Yizzy talks about his love for Arsenal, his biggest hero and his soft spot for Crystal Palace.

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Yizzy: My older brothers supported Arsenal so I kind of just got born into supporting the team since 1999.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Yizzy: Thierry Henry is a legend and my hero. One of the greatest and most clinical finishers to ever grace the game of football.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Yizzy: Honestly, the way the manager is carrying the team is bad and I feel it’s impacting the performance. There are several players that need to be sold as they’re getting paid wages that far from justify their level of performance. Furthermore Arsenal have always had a problem with our defence forcing us to play counter attacking football. Back when we had a solid defence we could afford to go forward and play attacking football because if we lost the ball we had big defenders and midfielders that could win the ball and weren’t afraid to go in a for a tackle and get stuck in.

I’ve always said we need to bring in at least 2 solid defenders and a ball winning midfielder. I hope for the rest of the season that no one gets injured especially given our already long list of players prone to injury.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Yizzy: The only other team I have a soft spot for is Crystal Palace as it’s the closest team to where I live and i know people that have come up through the youth team.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Yizzy: I’ve got an EP ready to drop in the next couple weeks called “S.O.S” and some very exciting features to come over the year.

