Predictions: Joy for Man Utd, Liverpool; disagreement over Arsenal

London’s underground legend Naira Marley takes on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and he’s forecasting frustration for his beloved Arsenal.

This week, it’s London’s underground legend Naira Marley taking on Oli.

Naira Marley is a key pioneer in the UK AfroBashment scene. Since first bursting onto the scene with 2014 party anthem Marry Juana, Naira has created a string of records fusing his inimitable Lagos accent with trap, bashment, grime and afrobeats, encapsulating the melting pot of London

Chelsea v Brighton (Sat, 12.30)

Naira: 2-1

Oli: 3-0

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Naira: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Burnley v Man Utd

Naira: 0-2

Oli: 0-3

Everton v West Brom

Naira: 1-2

Oli: 2-1

Leicester v Watford

Naira: 0-1

Oli: 2-0

Stoke v Huddersfield

Naira: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

West Ham v Bournemouth

Naira: 2-2

Oli: 3-1

Man City v Newcastle (Sat, 5.30)

Naira: 3-1

Oli: 4-0

Southampton v Spurs (Sun, 4)

Naira: 2-0

Oli: 0-3

Swansea v Liverpool (Mon, 8)

Naira: 0-3

Oli: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Naira: I support Arsenal because of Kanu. I was born a Gunner, my favourite memories since I’ve been supporting arsenal is 1999 when we was losing 2-0 against Chelsea and Kanu scored 3 beautiful goals.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Naira: My biggest heroes are Thierry Henry and Kanu.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Naira: The current team can only get better to be honest, they’re doing good and I wish us the best. I hope we stay on top this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Naira: I have a soft spot for Chelsea simply because when they lose sometimes my Dad don’t eat and sleep and I just feel sorry for him, so every time they not playing arsenal I wish them the best.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Naira: Right now as an artist everything is going well, just dropped the biggest songs and the support from the people is overwhelming.

Listen to ISSA Goal by Naira Marly on the TEAMtalk

Issa Goal is an anthem to success. It sees Naira teamed with Nigeria’s hottest young artists, Olamide (who has some 3million Instagram followers) and Lil Kesh (creator of the Shoki dance craze, a worldwide phenomenon).

The three MCs trade lines about their goals over an uptempo afro-dance beat created by Nigerian born, UK based producer Studio Magic. Along the way they shout out iconic Naija footballers Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwu Kanu, the joy of Jollof rice from Ghana and Nigeria, and even find time to big up Mans Not Hot.