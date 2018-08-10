Predictions: Joy for Man Utd, Liverpool; goal rush in Arsenal v Man City

Wins for Manchester United, Spurs, Liverpool City and Chelsea are all predicted, plus some high scoring encounters in the first predictions of 2018/19.

Predictions is back! We know you’ve missed it.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week TEAMtalk takes on Max George. As a member of The Wanted – or rather, the member of The Wanted, as their fans decreed – Max spent five years topping the charts, touring the world and sparring with 1D for awards. The Man City fan takes on Oli!

Man Utd v Leicester (Fri, 8pm)

Max: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Newcastle v Spurs (Sat, 12.30pm)

Max: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Bournemouth v Cardiff

Max: 1-1

Oli: 3-0

Fulham v Palace

Max: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

Huddersfield v Chelsea

Max: 0-2

Oli: 0-1

Watford v Brighton

Max: 1-0

Oli: 1-1

Wolves v Everton (Sat, 5.30pm)

Max: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

Liverpool v West Ham (Sun, 1.30pm)

Max: 4-1

Oli: 3-0

Southampton v Burnley (Sun, 1.30pm)

Max: 1-1

Oli: 1-0

Arsenal v Man City (Sun, 4.00pm)

Max: 1-3

Oli: 2-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Max: My mum. She’s a massive city fan. Favourite memory is 1999 against Gillingham at Wembley.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Max: Georgi Kinkladze, Ali Benarbia and Sergio Aguero. My 3 favourite players.

TEAMtalk:What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of season)

Max: Best team in England. We will win the league again no doubt. I think we can go one further and win champions league this time round.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Max: West Ham. My dad supports them and they’ve always tried to play good football. I loved going to watch City at Upton Park.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Max: New single Barcelona just out.. check it out

Stream Barcelona on the TEAMtalk playlist