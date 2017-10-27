Predictions: Cruise for Liverpool; Man Utd-Spurs difficult to call

London-based rock band Django Django are predicting wins for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but believe Chelsea will struggle.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time around, it’s Django Django who lock horns with TEAMtalk’s Marshy.

Premier League matchday 10

Man Utd v Spurs (Sat, 12:30pm)

Django Django: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Arsenal v Swansea

Django Django: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

Palace v West Ham

Django Django: 1-0

Marshy: 1-1

Liverpool v Huddersfield

Django Django: 4-1

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Stoke

Django Django: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

West Brom v Man City

Django Django: 0-2

Marshy: 1-3

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Django Django: 1-0

Marshy: 1-3

Brighton v Southampton

Django Django: 4-4

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Everton

Django Django: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Newcastle

Django Django: 0-0

Marshy: 1-1

Django Django and their passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Django Django: I grew up a couple of streets from away Elland Road and my Dad started taking me to games when I was 7 or 8. Happiest memory is sitting and watching Leeds beat Sheff Utd and then Liverpool beat Man U to make Leeds 1st division champions in the 91/92 season. Tony Yeboah’s volley against Liverpool. Jermain Beckford’s winner for Leeds v Man U in the FA cup.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Django Django: David Batty, Tony Yeboah, Mark Viduka, Lee Chapman, Lucas Radabe, Gordon Strachan, Gary Speed, Zico (Mel Sterland), Vinny Jones.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Django Django: We seem to be moving in the right direction. The players Christiansen has signed look good. Pontus Jansson will be the difference for us, we’ll either sneak in the automatic places or up through the playoffs. Easy.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Django Django: My Dad’s a Pompey fan so I always look out for them and our tour manager is a Spurs fan so it’s always nice to have him in a good mood.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Django Django: Right now we’re sat on a bus travelling up to Manchester to play bbc6 music. Other than that we’re gearing up for our new album release and tour early next year.

