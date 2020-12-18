Leeds can celebrate Christmas early with a huge result at Manchester United, while the final Premier League predictions of 2020 tips Chelsea to return to winning ways, but Tottenham to suffer a costly home defeat to Leicester.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is drummer Charlie Forbes from London punks Shame. Can the huge Liverpool supporter – whose band’s single ‘Water in the well’ is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, J from the band Afflecks Palace took us on – you can see how they fared right here.

Matchday 14

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Charlie: 1-2

Marshy: 1-3

Southampton v Manchester City (Saturday, 3pm)

Charlie: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Everton v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Charlie: 2-0

Marshy: 1-0

Newcastle v Fulham (Saturday, 8pm)

Charlie: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v Sheffield Utd (Sunday, 12pm)

Charlie: 1-0

Marshy: 0-1

Tottenham v Leicester (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Charlie: 3-2

Marshy: 2-3

Manchester United v Leeds United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Charlie: 1-2

Marshy: 2-2

West Brom v Aston Villa (Sunday. 7.15pm)

Charlie: 0-2

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Wolves (Monday, 6pm)

Charlie: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Chelsea v West Ham Utd (Monday, 8pm)

Charlie: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Liverpool and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Charlie: Due to some hostilities between my United loving father and myself when I was around 7, I decided to choose to support the team that would p*** him off the most – Liverpool. My favourite memories are Gerrard’s late equaliser vs West Ham in the FA cup final, and more recently Curtis Jones’ screamer vs Everton.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Charlie: Dirk Kuyt, Andy Robertson, Sami Hyypia, John Barnes, Steven Gerrard

Liverpool in dreamland under Klopp

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Charlie: I have no words for this current Liverpool team! We have world class players in every position, insane mentality, probably the best manager in the world right now. Lucky to watch these guys week in week out. Hopefully we have no more injuries this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Charlie: Crystal Palace, the closest team to where I grew up in West Norwood. Some of the first football games I ever went to were at Selhurst Park. And how can you not love Roy Hodgson, what a hero.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for the band at the moment?

Charlie: Financial despair! Thankfully our new album Drunk Tank Pink is out January 15 so hopefully thank will make us a few pennies.

