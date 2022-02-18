Panic stations at Tottenham as Antonio Conte’s side go down to a fourth successive league defeat, while it’s one step forward and two back for Manchester United at Leeds and our latest Premier League predictions also sees comfortable wins for Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The latest artist to try their luck is north London’s rising talent Surya Sen, who is a Tottenham fan. You can check out Surya Sen’s sounds right here.

But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 26

West Ham v Newcastle (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Surya Sen: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Arsenal v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 1-1

Rob: 3-1

Aston Villa v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 2-0

Rob: 1-1

Brighton v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 1-0

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 1-2

Rob: 0-2

Liverpool v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 4-0

Rob: 4-0

Southampton v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Surya Sen: 3-1

Rob: 2-1

Manchester City v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Surya Sen: 1-2

Rob: 4-1

Leeds v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Surya Sen: 2-2

Rob: 2-1

Wolves v Leicester (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Surya Sen: 2-1

Rob: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Surya Sen: My brother was a Spurs supporter, I used to just enjoy watching MOTD before I supported Spurs ‘officially’. Was there anything like watching Berbatov play?

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Surya Sen: Berbatov, Modric, Son, Van der Vaart and Ledley King.

Too many individuals hampering Man Utd

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Surya Sen: The current team is a work in progress. It would be really amazing if we managed to secure Dybala or Dembele. At this point we just need to keep trusting Conte! My hopes are to land in the top four.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Surya Sen: I love watching Palace play because they have great fans, good young players and an inner London city atmosphere.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Surya Sen: My single ‘Earn it’ came out 16 February which is the last single from my debut mixtape ‘At What Cost’, which comes out April 16.

