Prem Predictions: Tottenham to sink Arsenal; Man Utd struggle

Matt Benn from Hookworms takes on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and forecasts a north London derby drubbing plus a thriller for Liverpool.

Leeds fans Matt Benn & MB from Hookworms take on Oli…

Tottenham v Arsenal

HW: 4-1

Oli: 2-2

Everton v Palace

HW: 0-0

Oli: 1-1

Stoke v Brighton

HW: 0-1

Oli: 2-0

Swansea v Burnley

HW: 0-2

Oli: 1-1

West Ham v Watford

HW: 1-1

Oli: 2-1

Man City v Leicester

HW: 4-2

Oli: 4-1

Huddersfield v Bournemouth

HW: 0-1

Oli: 1-3

Newcastle v Man Utd

HW: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

Southampton v Liverpool

HW: 2-3

Oli: 1-3

Chelsea v West Brom

HW: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Matt Benn on life as a Leeds fan and Hookworm’s new album…

TT: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

HW: My Dad took me to my first Leeds game in 1993, at the age of 4, which must have been the season after we last won the title. I think we lost 0-4 at home to Norwich, so it put me in the good stead for the last (near) 30 years of misery as a Leeds fan. Most of the great memories come from the late 90’s/early 00’s; I saw a lot of the Champions League and Europa games as a young impressionable lad, when we were up there challenging for a top 4 spot.

TT: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

HW: I love a good hard man. David Batty was my guy back in the day. I love Berardi in the current squad for the same reason, even if he often struggles to stay on the pitch beyond the first half. His heart is in the right place. It still hurts when I see Snodgrass and Howson playing for other teams, they could have been Leeds heroes, but you can’t hold it against them for jumping ship.

TT: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

HW: We’re stuck in a real rut. As we speak Christensen has been sacked and yet to be replaced, half the squad is out injured or suspended, and we’re 7 points off the play-offs, but it’s the same story every year for us, we majorly lack consistency. I’m not sure binning the manager off will solve anything but happy to be proved wrong. I think it’ll be a miracle if we make the play-offs this year, I’ve got a bad feeling it’ll be another 10th/11th spot for us.

TT: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

HW: Halifax Town are my secondary team because of where I live, but otherwise I take an interest in what Tottenham are up to because that’s who Jonny from the band supports.

TT: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

HW: Our new album came out last Friday, we’re currently on tour in Europe and then we’re doing a UK tour.

