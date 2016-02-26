Predictions: Leicester, Tottenham and West Ham backed

West Ham, Leicester City, Stoke City, Watford and Tottenham have been backed to win in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from The Coral frontman James Skelly. The band’s new album ‘Distance Inbetween’ is released on March 4.

Week 27 Predictions

West Ham v Sunderland: Mark 3-1, James 2-1

Leicester City v Norwich City: Mark 3-0, James 2-0

Southampton v Chelsea: Mark 1-1, James 1-2

Stoke City v Aston Villa: Mark 2-0, James 3-0

Watford v Bournemouth: Mark 1-0, James 2-1

West Brom v Crystal Palace: Mark 0-1, James 1-1

Manchester United v Arsenal: Mark 1-1, James 1-3

Tottenham v Swansea City: Mark 2-0, James 2-0