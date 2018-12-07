Liverpool and Arsenal are tipped for success, but there are disagreements over the fortunes of Man City and Man Utd in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Jamie of band of Indoor Pets took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time, it’s the turn of Arsenal fan and rap star Osh. Here are his thoughts as he takes on our Oli…

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Osh: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Arsenal v Huddersfield

Osh: 2-0

Oli: 3-0

Burnley v Brighton

Osh: 1-1

Oli: 1-0

Cardiff v Southampton

Osh: 0-1

Oli: 2-1

Man Utd v Fulham

Osh: 1-3

Oli: 2-0

West Ham v Palace

Osh: 0-0

Oli: 1-1

Chelsea v Man City

Osh: 2-2

Oli: 1-2

Leicester v Spurs

Osh: 1-2

Oli: 1-2

Newcastle v Wolves

Osh: 1-0

Oli: 2-2

Everton v Watford

Osh: 2-1

Oli: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Osh: I was born with Arsenal in my blood. Winning the undefeated title in 2004. What a sweet sweet victory.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Osh: My biggest hero’s would be Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Jack Wilshere & Denis Bergkamp.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Osh: I hope the team get into the top 4. My expectations are not too high just because we have a new manager but I’ll be content with top 4. The team looks re-energised and I am more than content with the direction we are going.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Osh: Crystal Palace because I’ve grown up 10mins from the stadium. It’s my local team.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Osh: My song my Yè is different has recently been released on all major platforms. The video was released last week and is doing very well accumulating over 1million views on YouTube in under a week. We are currently enjoying the journey but with that being said a lot of thought is going into what will be released next but we have BIG!! plans so watch this space.

