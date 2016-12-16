Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal & Spurs backed; Chelsea to lose?

Scotty Stacks from The Manor takes on TEAMtalk and talks of his love for Crystal Palace – before revealing why Augsburg have replaced Liverpool as his second team…

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Joseph J Jones guessed only two correct scores, while TEAMtalk’s James Marshment predicted four correct scores while also forecasting that Man Utd would beat Tottenham 1-0.

This week’s challenger is Palace fan Scotty Stacks from The Manor – he’s taking on TEAMtalk’s Mark Scott.

The Manor’s EP ‘Weak Days, Strong Nights’ is out now on iTunes

Premier League matchday 17

Palace v Chelsea

The Manor: 4-0

TT: 0-2

Boro v Swansea

The Manor: 2-1

TT: 2-1

Stoke v Leicester

The Manor: 2-2

TT: 1-0

Sunderland v Watford

The Manor: 2-0

TT: 2-2

West Ham v Hull

The Manor: 2-1

TT: 2-0

WBA v Man Utd

The Manor: 1-1

TT: 1-3

Bournemouth v Southampton

The Manor: 0-1

TT: 1-2

Man City v Arsenal

The Manor: 2-3

TT: 2-2

Spurs v Burnley

The Manor: 2-0

TT: 3-0

Everton v Liverpool

The Manor: 2-4

TT: 1-2

Five from Scotty Stacks

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

When I was really young my older cousin actually made me support Liverpool! But I got to about 11 or 12, started going to Palace games with a friend and loved it. Everyone was from the local area, I bumped in to loads of people I knew and then I realised how far away Liverpool was and it just didn’t make sense. In my heart I think I was always a Palace fan I just needed to discover it!

Best memories are Sheffield Wednesday away and the play-off final with Watford for obvious but very contrasting reasons. Sheffield Wednesday we were in administration and if we’d lost be possibly wouldn’t be here today, the pitch was a war zone after the game, it was mental.

Watford in the play-offs was special. It was the season after we were saved from administration, we were 66/1 to go up at the start of the season and did it through the play-offs with a 117th-minute penalty. I was at the game with my best mate I think we cried a little bit it was magic.

Who have been your biggest Palace heroes?

Lombardo, Freedman, Popovic, Rihilati, Andy Johnson, Speroni and Zaha.

Of them all I think I’d actually say Wilf. I’m a bit older now and I understand football more and watching him break through at 17 and develop into the player he is now, having the season of his life in the Premier League, its been special.

What do you make of the current Palace team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season.

Our team is quality but our squad is thin. Martin Kelly started the season as our second choice right-back and left-back and fourth choice centre-half!

The Remy injury was unlucky so we are a bit short up top and could probably do with another winger and a midfield enforcer to replace Jedinak too.

But at the same time our starting XI is the best in my lifetime and possibly the best in the history of the club. As far as expectations go I’m happy with another respectable mid-table finish to be honest.

Everyone has a soft spot for a another team. Whose yours and why?

It always used to be Liverpool for reasons stated above but since being at the Cristanbul 3-3 game when we stripped any chance they had of the title away from them that’s disappeared.

It was kicking off a bit in the ground between our fans and theirs and it’s been a bit hostile whenever we’ve played them since then. Right now it’s Augsburg as they equalised a couple of Sundays ago at home to Frankfurt and won me £5,000 on a bet!

What’s going on for the band at the moment?

We’ve got a new EP out called ‘Weak Days, Strong Nights’ and have just announced a headline show at Brixton Electric on April Fools Day 2017.

We’ll be looking forward to that whilst we’re working on an album in between copious amounts of drinking and subsequent hangovers over the Christmas period.