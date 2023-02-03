Predictions: Liverpool, Chelsea reignite fading top-four hopes; thumping wins for Arsenal, Man Utd; deja vu for Tottenham

The Premier League returns this weekend and our latest challenger, Newcastle fan Lewis Thompson, has tipped up a hugely important three points for Chelsea and Graham Potter, along with easy wins for Arsenal and Manchester United and some respite for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

The FA Cup took centre-stage last weekend but we are now back into the bread and butter of league action, with key fixtures across the board and some interesting picks from challenger Lewis.

The long weekend kick-offs with a west London derby between BIG-spending Chelsea and Fulham, while the early Saturday contest should be a cracker as Sean Dyche’s Everton host table-topping Arsenal at Goodison.

United are expected to have it all their own way against Crystal Palace in one of five 3pm kick-offs, while struggling Liverpool travel to Molineux.

The Saturday late game sees two sides needing all three points for contrasting reasons as Newcastle host West Ham.

Sunday’s action kicks off with an intriguing encounter between an improving Nottingham Forest side and Jesse Marsch’s all-action Leeds. Tottenham then host Manchester City, still smarting from being two goals up at The Etihad at half-time recently before eventually losing 4-2.

And our latest challenger expects a boost for mid-table strugglers Chelsea and Liverpool, United and Arsenal to be on cruise control and City to sink Spurs again. You can check out Lewis Thompson’s latest track right here.

Premier League – Matchday 21

Chelsea v Fulham (Friday, 8pm)

Lewis: 2-1

Everton v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Lewis: 0-3

Aston Villa v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Lewis: 0-0

Brentford v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Lewis: 1-1

Brighton v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Lewis: 4-1

Manchester United v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Lewis: 3-0

Wolves v Liverpool (Saturday, 3pm)

Lewis: 1-2

Newcastle v West Ham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Lewis: 1-0

Nottingham Forest v Leeds (Sunday, 2pm)

Lewis: 0-0

Tottenham v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Lewis: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Lewis: So my Dad’s from the North East and a huge Newcastle fan.

Since the day I can remember, my life has been filled with NUFC merchandise, from new kits every xmas, bedsheets, wallpaper. The decision to support anyone else has never been a question for me, I love my team.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Lewis: Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand, Hatem Ben Arfa, David Ginola, Joelinton

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Lewis: Finishing lots of special records. I put out my first single last summer with David Guetta and since then have been working on some of the best records I’ve made.

I’ve got some really exciting collaborations happening with Paul Woolford, MNEK & Sonny Fodera. Both on football and music side – 2023 is going to be a big year!

