This week Aston Villa fan Harry from the band FEET is making his game picks and thinks Liverpool will rout the seemingly unstoppable Manchester City, while Arsenal will cruise at Leeds and there’s a four-goal thriller between Manchester United and Newcastle – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Arsenal once again showed their title credentials as they got the better of Liverpool last weekend to stay top of the table, while Erling Haaland could manage one goal this time in another City rout and there were big wins for Chelsea and Newcastle. Tottenham won ugly again, this time at Brighton, and United came from behind to triumph at Everton.

This weekend’s action opens up with a Friday night clash between Brentford and Brighton while the early game on Saturday sees struggling Leicester host Crystal Palace.

There are only three other games on Saturday, with Fulham hosting Bournemouth, Wolves taking on Nottingham Forest and Tottenham and Everton going toe-to-toe in the late game.

A much busier Sunday sees Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham all on their travels before the big game at 4.30pm as Liverpool host City.

But the main focus is on Anfield and our latest challenger Harry from the band FEET reckons Liverpool will put City to the sword. You can check out FEET’s latest track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 11

Brentford v Brighton (Friday, 8pm)

Harry: 1-2

Leicester v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Harry: 1-1

Fulham v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Harry: 2-0

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Harry: 1-0

Tottenham v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Harry: 3-1

Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 1-3

Leeds v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 1-4

Manchester United v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 2-2

Southampton v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Harry: 2-0

Liverpool v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Harry: 5-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Harry: I’ve always kept an eye on football but my dad is a Birmingham city fan and my step dad is an Aston Villa fan.

Amid the 19/20 season I watched Villa play West Ham in a 1-1 draw on the final day which meant we sent Watford down to the championship. I loved this thoroughly as Watford is Callum’s team, so from that day on I was hooked on Villa.

Yes I’m a latecomer to supporting a club.

Jack Grealish still a Villa legend

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Harry: Jack Grealish has gotta be in there right? Would be a lie not to mention him. Micah Richards since he’s the nicest man in football. I rate Buendia highly and think he should play every minute possible. Gabby Agbonlahor is just Mr Villa ain’t he. Stiliyan Petrov, enough said.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Harry: We’ve just released our latest single “Can’t Get In”, and we’ve got another recorded that’s being mixed as we speak. After that we’re off for a few weekends of writing sessions, we have some raw material to get on with, through some fault of our own / lockdown also, we’ve been a tad dormant. But all is about to change.

