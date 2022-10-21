Our latest challenger is DJ/producer and Notts County fan Matt Guy and he, predictably, claims Liverpool will rout Forest, while Chelsea edge out Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City win again and there’s a five-goal thriller between Tottenham and Newcastle – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

A busy midweek of action saw United produce their best performance under Erik ten Hag to dismantle a poor Spurs side 2-0 at Old Trafford, while Liverpool just got past West Ham, largely thanks to Alisson’s penalty heroics.

There was doom and glom for Aston Villa, as a heavy defeat at Fulham brought about Steven Gerrard’s exit. Leicester also got a much-needed win over Leeds to close the gap on the Yorkshire side, who are only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

The weekend’s action kicks off with a repeat of the first-ever live televised Premier League match as Forest take on Liverpool at the City Ground, while Everton and City host Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively. Saturday’s late game is a belter between Chelsea and United.

A bumper Sunday sees Aston Villa and Leeds welcome Brentford and Fulham, while leaders Arsenal head to Southampton and Leicester travel to Wolves. Arguably the biggest game of the day is Tottenham hosting Newcastle.

The long weekend rounds off with West Ham taking on Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

While the main focus this weekend is likely to be on Stamford Bridge, our latest challenger Matt reckons Liverpool will put Forest to the sword, while Spurs will play out a humdinger with Newcastle and Arsenal will be way too good for Southampton. You can check out Matt’s latest track Set My Mind Free right here.

Our midweek challenger was Euan Mail from Rosellas. You see how he got on here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 13

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Matt: 0-6

Everton v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Matt: 2-2

Manchester City v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Matt: 4-1

Chelsea v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Matt: 2-1

Aston Villa v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Matt: 1-1

Leeds v Fulham (Sunday, 2pm)

Matt: 1-1

Southampton v Arsenal (Sunday, 2pm)

Matt: 0-3

Wolves v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Matt: 1-1

Tottenham v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Matt: 3-2

West Ham v Bournemouth (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Matt: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Matt: I’ve been a Notts County season ticket holder since I was a kid and to be honest, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster!

I have so many great memories, mostly surrounding league survivals but the best memory has to be the 2009/10 season, what a crazy year! Had it all!…a huge takeover (which turned out to be false), Sven-Goran Eriksson, Kasper Schmeichel, Sol Campbell (for one game) but most importantly the league title!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Matt: 1 Macaulay Langstaff, 2 Kyle Cameron, 3 Jack Grealish, 4 Ben Davies, 5 Neal Bishop

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Matt: I released my latest single ‘Set My Mind Free’ on Armada Music just over a month ago, which is so exciting as it’s been such a journey to get to this point.

Sarah Story (big shout out to Sarah!) premiered the track on Radio 1 Future Dance back in April, and since then it’s received vast support from the DJ and radio world.

The likes of Solomun and Danny Howard have played it in their sets, and it even made it onto KISS FM and Capital Dance recently. I’m so grateful for all of the support, can’t wait to see what happens next!

Stream ‘Set My Mind Free’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Matt is on social media – give him a follow!

Twitter

Instagram