Liverpool should have way too much for Fulham, though Tottenham will win again to stay top, while this week’s Predictions are torn on how the Manchester United v Manchester City game will finish.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is Shane Codd. Can the huge Manchester United supporter – whose brand new single ‘Get out my head’ is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, Irish singer James Vincent McMorrow took us on and there were one or two ropey predictions….

Matchday 12

Leeds Utd v West Ham Utd (Friday, 8pm)

Shane: 0-2

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v Aston Villa (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Shane: 0-0

Marshy: 1-1

Newcastle v West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

Shane: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Manchester United v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Shane: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Everton v Chelsea (Saturday, 8pm)

Shane: 1-1

Marshy: 0-3

Southampton v Sheffield Utd (Sunday, 12pm)

Shane: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Shane: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Fulham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Shane: 0-3

Marshy: 1-5

Arsenal v Burnley (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Shane: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Brighton (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Shane: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Manchester United and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Shane: Man United – favourite player was Ireland’s Roy Keane and I loved watching him play at United. If I could pick a team, it would have 11 Roy Keane’s in it!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Shane: Roy Keane, Roy Keane, Roy Keane, Roy Keane and Roy Keane!!!

Forget the Champions League, Man Utd can win title

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Shane: Up and down season so far, but without Champions League football to worry about now, this team are capable of pushing on the top 4 and perhaps even challenging.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Shane: For me it’s only Man Utd and Ireland, and any team Roy Keane goes on to manage of course!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Shane: I’m currently working on some new music for next year and putting in some practice on the decks for live shows that hopefully might happen next year! I cant wait to party with you all!

