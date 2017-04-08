Predictions: More Liverpool frustration, Arsenal woe at Palace

Liam Whittles from the band Neon Waltz takes our prediction challenge, with wins predicted for Chelsea and Tottenham, but Liverpool and Arsenal to suffer more frustration.

Tottenham v Watford

Liam: 3-1

Marshy: 5-0

Man City v Hull City

Liam: 4-1

Marshy: 2-1

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Liam: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

Stoke v Liverpool

Liam: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

West Brom v Southampton

Liam: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

West Ham v Swansea City

Liam: 1-0

Marshy: 1-2

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Liam: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Sunderland v Man Utd

Liam: 0-1

Marshy: 0-1

Everton v Leicester

Liam: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Liam: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Neon Waltz the music and Liam’s passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Liam: We live in the middle of nowhere (John O’Groates), and the nearest city is Inverness. Inverness Caley Thistle joined the Scottish league when I was in primary school, I heard about it and started supporting them. Some of the best memories….being there to see us winning our first league title….3rd division – won 3-2 against the mighty Montrose, I can still remember the last goal, cracking lob!

The club’s best ever season was a couple of years ago, we won the Scottish Cup and finished 3rd….I was away with the band in London and missed the final but it was still brilliant. Knocking Celtic out the cup the first time was also very special (3-1 at Celtic Park, one of the biggest cup shocks of all time).

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Liam: Dennis Wyness – he’s our record goalscorer, pretty useless at any other club but he was brilliant for us!

I used to love watching Barry Wilson in the lower leagues, he always had a bit of flair and could beat people, good for a few long range goals too.

Graeme Shinnie is the classiest defender we’ve ever had, sadly he’s moved on and is now a mainstay at Aberdeen and has been called up to the Scotland squad.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Liam: We’re struggling this season. John Hughes left and Richie Foran took over, but has found himself battling relegation. I think we have enough to escape it, but the bottom of the Scottish Premier is so tight that any one of 4 or 5 clubs could end up bottom or in the play off place so it’s getting nervy.

Billy McKay – who has more than 60 goals for us – has re-signed and is finding the net so hopefully he stays fit. As long as we stay up, that’s all that matters this year.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Liam: My English team is Sheffield United – my dad grew up there and had a season ticket. He took me to some games when I was a kid and I’ve followed them ever since. Sheffield is a cool city.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Liam: We did a spring tour recently which was magic, 13 gigs in 14 nights…..busy but great.

We released ‘Perfect Frame’ at the same time and we’re really happy with it.

Now we’re gearing up for releasing more singles and the album….can’t wait to get it out! Of course we’ll also be playing as many shows as we can, see you there.

