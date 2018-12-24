Predictions: Liverpool, Man City win big; Man Utd cruise

There is more joy tipped for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd, while Liverpool and Man City are tipped to win big in a festive edition of predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, QPR fan Jack from White Lies took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time, it’s the turn of our festive challenger and Aston Villa fan Yatez, whose video for new footy-themed single Top Striker drops on Boxing Day. Here are his thoughts as he takes on our Oli…

Fulham v Wolves

Yatez: 1-2

Oli: 0-3

Burnley v Everton

Yatez: 0-2

Oli: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Cardiff

Yatez: 1-1

Oli: 3-1

Leicester v Man City

Yatez: 1-3

Oli: 0-2

Liverpool v Newcastle

Yatez: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Man Utd v Huddersfield

Yatez: 2-0

Oli: 3-0

Spurs v Bournemouth

Yatez: 2-1

Oli: 3-1

Brighton v Arsenal

Yatez: 1-2

Oli: 0-2

Watford v Chelsea

Yatez: 0-1

Oli: 1-1

Southampton v West Ham

Yatez: 2-2

Oli: 2-1



TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Yatez: My whole family support the Villa so it was all I ever knew. Best memory for me so far was the FA cup semi final when we beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley, incredible day out.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Yatez: I don’t know if we’ve had many heroes in my time but the days of Olof Melberg, Gareth Barry and John Carew were my favourite times. Juan Pablo Angel was also a favourite of mine. In more recent years I’m a big fan of Jack Grealish, great player.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Yatez: I think we’re definitely on the up compared to recent years. I believe in the manager Dean Smith and enjoy his attacking style of play. Hopefully with a few signings in January we can push for promotion or at-least play offs.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Yatez: It would have to be Real Madrid. I always use to get up early before school to watch the Galacticos. Zidane was also a childhood idol of mine on the football pitch.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Yatez: I’ve just released a football related single called “Top Striker” which is out now on all digital stores. The video is dropping today! (Boxing Day) so look out for that. You can keep updated with that over on my socials.