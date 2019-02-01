There are disagreements over the fortunes of Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, former X-Factor finalist and I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here contestant Fleur East took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

Our first challenger of 2019 is Nathan Saoudi from Fat White Family, whose new single ‘Feet’ is out now! No prizes for guessing who he supports, as he takes on our Oli…

Spurs v Newcastle

Nathan: 1-1

Oli: 2-0

Brighton v Watford

Nathan: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Burnley v Southampton

Nathan: 0-0

Oli: 2-1

Chelsea v Huddersfield

Nathan: 4-1

Oli: 1-1

Palace v Fulham

Nathan: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Everton v Wolves

Nathan: 2-1

Oli: 0-2

Cardiff v Bournemouth

Nathan: 2-3

Oli: 2-2

Leicester v Man Utd

Nathan: 1-1

Oli: 0-2

Man City v Arsenal

Nathan: 2-3

Oli: 3-0

West Ham v Liverpool

Nathan: 1-5

Oli: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Nathan: I was born in Ireland and I guess Liverpool seemed to be the most Irish team in the league. Every passing minute is a blessing as a Liverpool fan, like heaven, but better, ask your nearest Liverpool fan now.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Nathan: The guys who wrote ‘You’ll never walk alone’ them and Stevie G, and now Klopp. Klopp seems like a really sound fella. I bet he has great bedside manner for when tragedy strikes.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Nathan: Top top top, no need to mention no names, they are as one – Champions of the World.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Nathan: Any team that’s losing and going for it (other than Man City). and Newcastle, they got a great kit

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Nathan: Just trying to write a song good enough for when Liverpool scores, failing that, for when Ayr United score.

Stream Feet on the TEAMtalk playlist