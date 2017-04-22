Predictions: Liverpool, Man Utd joy; FA Cup SF disagreements

Dean Edwards from the band Is Bliss takes our prediction challenge, with wins predicted for Liverpool and Man Utd – but no agreement on the two FA Cup semi-finals.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Conrad Ellis, lead singer from Cheshire band The Luka State took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment – you can see who came out on top here.

This week, it’s Is Bliss’ Dean Edwards hoping to get one over our Marshy .

Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Dean: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Hull City v Watford

Dean: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Swansea City v Stoke City

Dean: 3-0

Marshy: 1-1

West Ham v Everton

Dean: 2-2

Marshy: 2-3

Burnley v Man Utd (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Dean: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Dean: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Chelsea v Tottenham (FA Cup semi-final, Saturday 5.15pm)

Dean: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Manchester City (FA Cup semi-final, Sunday 3pm)

Dean: 0-1

Marshy: 1-0

The music of Is Bliss and Dean’s love of football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dean: I’m a Newcastle United fan. Growing up I always idolised Alan Shearer for England so as soon as I was old enough to understand he played for Newcastle I have always supported the club.

My favourite memories have to be the Bobby Robson days when we were competing in the Champions League and beating the likes of Inter Milan.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Alan Shearer of course was always my hero and an absolute legend at Newcastle United.

Dean: I always loved Laurent Robert in his time at Newcastle too, I’ve never seen anybody hit a ball as hard as he could from 40 yards into the top bins!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Dean: I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in the current squad, we certainly need to improve the defence and find a consistent proven goalscorer for our return to the Premier League. Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie have been great plays for us this year but I’m hoping they can do it in the top flight this time round.

I’m confident we will hold on and gain promotion to the Premier League which I guess was the main target this season.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Dean: Mine would be Portsmouth of course. That’s my hometown and I’m really excited that they have gained promotion this year and with the potential takeover on the cards it would be great to see Pompey get back up to the leagues again.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Dean: We are due to release our new ep “THE HONEYCOMB EXPLOSION” on May 19th which will be followed by a UK tour to promote it.

We head out to Europe later in the year to play a string of European festivals and club dates which we are really excited about!