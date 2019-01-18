Predictions: Liverpool, Man Utd to keep rolling; Sarri to get better of Emery

Chelsea have been tipped to win this weekend’s big game, while Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd are backed to be comfortable victors in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time, Aston Villa fan Yatez took us on – and you can see who came out on top here.

Our first challenger of 2019 is former X-Factor finalist and I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here contestant Fleur East, whose new single ‘Favourite Thing’ is out now! Here are her thoughts as he takes on our Oli…

Wolves v Leicester

Fleur: 1-2

Oli: 2-1

Bournemouth v West Ham

Fleur: 2-1

Oli: 2-2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Fleur: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Manchester United v Brighton

Fleur: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Newcastle v Cardiff

Fleur: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

Southampton v Everton

Fleur: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Watford v Burnley

Fleur: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Arsenal v Chelsea

Fleur: 1-3

Oli: 1-2

Huddersfield v Manchester City

Fleur: 0-4

Oli: 0-3

Fulham v Spurs

Fleur: 1-1

Oli: 0-3





