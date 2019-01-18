Predictions: Liverpool, Man Utd to keep rolling; Sarri to get better of Emery

Oli Fisher
during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea have been tipped to win this weekend’s big game, while Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd are backed to be comfortable victors in this week’s predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our first challenger of 2019 is former X-Factor finalist and I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here contestant Fleur East, whose new single ‘Favourite Thing’ is out now! Here are her thoughts as he takes on our Oli

 

Wolves v Leicester

Fleur: 1-2

Oli: 2-1

Bournemouth v West Ham

Fleur: 2-1

Oli: 2-2

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Fleur: 3-0

Oli: 2-0

Manchester United v Brighton

Fleur: 2-0

Oli: 3-1

Newcastle v Cardiff

Fleur: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

Southampton v Everton

Fleur: 2-2

Oli: 1-1

Watford v Burnley

Fleur: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Arsenal v Chelsea

DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 01: Arsenal manager Unai Emery greets Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri during the Pre-season friendly International Champions Cup game between Arsenal and Chelsea at Aviva stadium on August 1, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Fleur: 1-3

Oli: 1-2

Huddersfield v Manchester City

Fleur: 0-4

Oli: 0-3

Fulham v Spurs

Fleur: 1-1

Oli: 0-3

 


 

 

Predictions

