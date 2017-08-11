Predictions: Liverpool off to a flyer; frustration for United and City

James Walsh from the band Starsailor is first up in our predictions challenge, with wins tipped Liverpool and Arsenal – but opening weekend frustration for Man Utd and Man City.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

First up is Starsailor vocalist James hoping to get one over on Marshy.

Arsenal v Leicester

James: 3-1

Marshy: 2-1

Watford v Liverpool

James: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Burnley

James: 3-0

Marshy: 1-0

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield

James: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Everton v Stoke

James: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v Swansea

James: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Brom v Bournemouth

James: 2-3

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v Man City

James: 2-1

Marshy: 1-3

Newcastle v Tottenham

James: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Man Utd v West Ham

James: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Five from Starsailor’s James and his love of football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

James: It was a combination if my older brother being a Liverpool fan & everyone in the playground at school was either Liverpool or Man U. These were the days before Blackburn Rovers started doing well. Many people jumped ship went they did because its pretty close to where I grew up but I have stuck with Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

James: Robbie Fowler is my favourite. Kenny Dalglish is the best we’ve had but I was too young to really see him in his heyday. When I first started going to Anfield regularly in the mid/late 90’s Robbie was the hero. Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have provided some amazing moments at either end of the pitch in recent years. I love the more cult hero’s too like Luis Garcia & Lucas Leiva. Players who would never hide in a game & always try something special even if that meant something not working out every now and again. Because when it did it was spectacular especially in Luis case.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

James: The current team is looking good. Salah and Solanke look like they’ve slotted right in and Sturridge is looking back to his best. Top 3 at least.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

James: St Johnstone in Scotland. My mum is from Perthshire and of course Chorley. They narrowly missed out on going up to the national league this year missing out to Halifax Town.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

James: We’re about to release our new album ‘All This Life’ and we’re touring the UK & Europe in October and November. Personally I’m involved in most aspects of music so there are other projects in the pipeline outside of Starsailor too.

