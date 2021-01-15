Liverpool are being tipped to be unseated by an on-song Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday, while this week’s Premier League predictions fancies Leeds, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City to win, but Chelsea to be held by Fulham.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is AJ, lead singer of American metal band Fire From The Gods. Can the Arsenal supporter – whose band’s recent single ‘Break the Cycle’ is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, drummer Charlie Forbes from London punks Shame took us on – you can see how they fared right here.

Matchday 18

Wolves v West Brom (Saturday, 12.30pm)

AJ: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Leeds v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

AJ: 2-0

Marshy: 3-2

West Ham v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

AJ: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Fulham v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

AJ: 0-3

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Southampton (Saturday, 8pm)

AJ: 2-0

Marshy: 1-1

Aston Villa v Everton (Sunday, 12pm)

AJ: 3-2

Marshy: 1-2

Sheffield Utd v Tottenham (Sunday, 2.05pm)

AJ: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Liverpool v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

AJ: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 7.15pm)

AJ: 4-0

Marshy: 3-1

Arsenal v Newcastle (Monday, 8pm)

AJ: 3-1 (COYG!!!)

Marshy: 2-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Arsenal and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

AJ: I lived near Highbury as a kid fell in love with Arsenal. There have been so many mekories. When Ian Wright banged that pen v Spurs at home. Think it were in front of the clock end! Thierry scoring that last goal at Highbury.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

AJ: Ian Wright, Rocky Rocastle Thierry Henry, Dennis Berkamp, Patrick Vieira

Arsenal can claim Europa League glory

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

AJ: Top 6 hopefully win the Europa League and get back into the Champions League where we belong.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

AJ: Leeds lol. My best mate is a Leeds fans and I’ve seen him suffer these last 10 years.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for the band at the moment?

AJ: Been quarantining and vibing! Waiting to get back on tour!!

