Predictions: Liverpool stroll; Man Utd goal fest; Chelsea v Spurs humdinger

No problems for an injury-hit Liverpool at Brighton, Man Utd will win an open game at Southampton, while this week’s Premier League Predictions also think Chelsea v Tottenham will be a humdinger.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is bass player Stephen Murtagh from Irish indie rock outfit The Academic. Can the massive Arsenal supporter – whose brand new single Lonely This Christmas is out now – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, rapper Morrison took us on and you can read how that worked our right here.

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Matchday 10

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Friday, 8pm)

Stephen: 3-1

Marshy: 1-1

Brighton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Stephen: 0-2

Marshy: 1-3

Man City v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Stephen: 2-0

Marshy: 4-1

Everton v Leeds (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Stephen: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

West Brom v Sheff Utd (Saturday, 8pm)

Stephen: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v Man Utd (Sunday, 2pm)

Stephen: 1-2

Marshy: 2-4

Chelsea v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Stephen: 1-1

Marshy: 2-2

Arsenal v Wolves (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Stephen: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Fulham (Monday, 5.30pm)

Stephen: 4-0

Marshy: 3-0

West Ham v Aston Villa (Monday, 8pm)

Stephen: 2-3

Marshy: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gunners and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Stephen: I think my earliest Arsenal memory is the 2002 FA cup final. My dad is a lifelong Chelsea supporter so it seemed a bit rebellious to shout for Arsenal. I still remember Freddie Ljungbergs goal so vividly. A red mohawk is about the coolest thing in the world when you’re six years old. My favourite memory is the 2014 cup final. The end of the trophy drought. Sweet relief.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Stephen: All my 5 picks come from the same era, maybe with the exception of Fabregas who broke through just as some of these guys were leaving. I idolised these players when I was playing football in school as a kid.

Bergkamp

Pires

Henry

Fabregas

Viera

January signings key for Arsenal

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Stephen: Arsenal have a bit of a creativity crisis at the moment, but with a few signings in January I think we could be in a strong position to make a run at the champions league spots. Everything I’ve seen from Mikel Arteta so far suggests that he has the potential to be a top manager. The FA Cup win last year really was impressive considering how little time he’s had so far. Most of all I like the way Arteta carries himself as a man. He oozes eloquence and class. The way Arsenal should be!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Stephen: I think every Irish person has to say Celtic here. I’ve been lucky enough to go to Celtic Park and see a European game. It’s a truly special club.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Stephen: We’re really excited for our ‘Live At The Jealous Wall’ live stream gig on December 1st! We’ll be streaming the show all across the world from The Jealous Wall, a really iconic landmark on the grounds of Belvedere House just outside our hometown of Mullingar. Tickets are on sale at the moment if anyone fancies it!

Stream ’Lonely This Christmas’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The Academic are on social media:

Twitter

Insta