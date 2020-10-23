Liverpool will show their attacking mettle when they take on Sheffield United, while this week’s Predictions expect Tottenham to win, but there’s no agreement on Manchester United v Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is Rich from the band All We Are. Can the Liverpool supporter and drummer get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out, Lou from the band Cassia took us on. The pair did pretty well – but hats off to Lou for correctly calling the 2-2 from Goodison Park!

Matchday 6

Aston Villa v Leeds (Friday, 8pm)

Rich: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

West Ham v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Rich: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Fulham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Rich: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Manchester United v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Rich: 2-2

Marshy: 3-1

Liverpool v Sheffield United (Saturday, 8pm)

Rich: 3-2

Marshy: 4-0

Southampton v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Rich: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Wolves v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Rich: 2-0

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v Leicester City (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Rich: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Brighton v West Brom (Monday, 5.30pm)

Rich: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Tottenham (Monday, 8pm)

Rich: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Liverpool and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Rich: I’m 14 years younger than my eldest brother and they’ve always supported Liverpool. We’re just a Liverpool family through and through.

I have so many great memories but winning the Champions League in 2019 and the parade in Liverpool the next day has got to be the best.

The city went absolutely mental.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Rich: Very tough! [Steve] Gerrard, [Xabi] Alonso and [Fernando] Torres were amazing of course. There have been so many greats but I’ve got to drop Torres after he left for Chelsea! I love the current squad so much.

So Gerrard, TAA [Trent Alexander-Arnold], [Sadio] Mané, [Jordan] Hendo [Henderson] and King Kenny [Dalglish].

Van Dijk injury concerns

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Rich: Up until the derby last week I had us winning the league and a shot at the Champions League. But with Allison out and Van Dijk out for the season I’m more worried. I’m sure they’ll keep pushing though.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Rich: I’ve always had a soft spot for Newcastle, I love the city and they’re a great club.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Rich: We’ve just released our third album mid pandemic so like everyone we’re waiting until we can tour it! We’re working on new music in the studio and keeping positive!

