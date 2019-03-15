Predictions: Liverpool to go back top; Man Utd, Man City to prevail in cup?

Liverpool and Chelsea’s fortunes on the road are debated, while Man Utd and Man City also have their fates predicted in this week’s edition.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

In midweek, grime star and Arsenal fan Double S took our challenge – you can see who came out on top here.

This time round, our challenger is Nutty P – a Manchester United fan who has just released his new single ‘Coming At Me’ featuring Skripture. He takes on Oli…

Premier League

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Nutty P: 0-2

Oli: 2-1

Burnley v Leicester

Nutty P: 0-1

Oli: 1-1

West Ham v Huddersfield

Nutty P: 3-1

Oli: 2-0

Fulham v Liverpool

Nutty P: 0-2

Oli: 0-4

Everton v Chelsea

Nutty P: 2-2

Oli: 0-2

FA Cup

Watford v Palace

Nutty P: 0-1

Oli: 1-0

Swansea v Man City

Nutty P: 1-2

Oli: 0-5

Wolves v Man Utd

Nutty P: 1-3

Oli: 0-2

Millwall v Brighton

Nutty P: 0-0

Oli: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

NP: My best friend from school Stephen supported Man Utd so I got roped into supporting them. One of my favourite memories is when we won the treble!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

NP: Dwight Yorke, Andy Cole, Ryan Giggs and obviously Fergie.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

NP: There’s a lot of fresh talent in the team at the moment and good to see the local boys like Lingard and Rashford driving the team on. Excited for the youngsters Chong and Greewood to be given chances to impress too! I just hope they can smash some of these other teams and get back to the top of the table like the good old days.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

NP: I guess I always had my eye on Chelsea, since I lived around there. It’s hard to not get caught up in the atmosphere when they win.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

NP: I’m about to release this album on Audio Network called Infrared and after that I’ll be releasing some solo singles. The plan is to basically put out as much music as humanly possible.