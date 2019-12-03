Jose Mourinho can bite the hand that once fed him at Manchester United, Freddie Ljungberg will be taught a harsh lesson with Arsenal, while Liverpool are being tipped to hammer Everton.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenge is Blanco, who is a big supporter of Manchester City – but can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, our challenger was our challenger is Everton supporter and singer, songwriter Kerri Watt, who did considerably better than our man!

Matchday 15

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Manchester City (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

Blanco: 1-4

Marshy: 0-1

Chelsea v Aston Villa (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 3-1

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Watford (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 2-0

Marshy: 5-0

Manchester United v Tottenham (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

Southampton v Norwich City (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v West Ham (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Liverpool v Everton (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Blanco: 4-2

Marshy: 4-0

Sheffield United v Newcastle (Thursday, 7.30pm)

Blanco: 3-2

Marshy: 2-0

Arsenal v Brighton (Thursday, 8.15pm)

Blanco: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Blanco: I had MOTD posters in my bedroom wall most were my brothers, I had Robinho, I loved his showboating so when he moved to city I followed. My 2nd favourite moment was when we beat Man Utd 6-1 at their place; that was a shambles!! But the most memorable moment was ‘Agueroooooooooooooo’, the goal against QPR to win us the league. I was watching that match at a friend’s house and their family are all United supporters, so it make that moment even more glorious!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Blanco: They all have to be from the Sheikh Mansour era, so [Vincent] Kompany, David Silva, Aguero, Yaya Toure, [Mario] Balotelli. They are not my best but they are my favourites!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Blanco: Liverpool are running away with the title this season, unless they suffer some major injuries. We have a defensive problem with [Aymeric] Laporte & [Oleksander] Zinchenko out, [Nicolas] Otemendi is not good enough and I think John Stones needs more work. We need our minds set on the Champions League I think.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Blanco: Leicester City. They unfairly sacked Claudio Raneiri and because of the sad passing for their owner. Their 2015-16 title win was magical…they have/had some of the most respectable players – how could anyone not love them, c’mon!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on for you as an artist at the moment?

Blanco: Finished my project ‘English Dubbed’ – it’s out now, now getting straight into it and I’m working on another project for 2020!