Predictions: Liverpool to crush Stoke; Old Trafford woe for Wenger

Ministry of Sound artist Louis Berry takes our Predictions challenge – and he fancies wins for Man Utd, Everton, Tottenham, Chelsea and of course, his beloved Liverpool.

This week, Liverpool fan and Ministry Of Sound artist Louis Berry takes on Marshy. Can you do better?

Premier League

Liverpool v Stoke (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Louis: 4-0

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Brighton

Louis: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Louis: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Huddersfield v Everton

Louis: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Newcastle v West Brom

Louis: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Southampton v Bournemouth

Louis: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Swansea v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Louis: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

West Ham v Man City (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Louis: 0-4

Marshy: 1-3

Manchester United v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Louis: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Tottenham v Watford (Monday, 8pm)

Louis: 2-1

Marshy: 3-0

In our Q&A, Louis talks about his love for Liverpool, his biggest hero and his music career.

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Louis: My whole family are reds, my grandad is a massive football fan. I’ve been watching the match with him since I can remember. Favourite memories have to be the obvious Istanbul night, and hopefully I get to see the Champions League final again this year!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club? Louis: When I grew up Michael Owen was the wonderboy, every kid wanted to be Owen. But my all time favourites have to be Carragher and Gerrard. They brought that Scouse passion and fight into every game. Some amazing footballers have come and gone like Xabi Alonso, Coutinho, Suarez etc. But nothing compares to a home grown player. Mo Salah is my favourite player at the moment. He’s a pleasure to watch, and is on fire!

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season? Louis: Winning the Champions League! Finishing top 4. I’m happy with that. The team is looking really good at the moment, I’m confident we can win the league next year. Jurgen Klopp is a great manager, I like how personal he is with the players, the club and the fans. Exactly what I want to see from a manager. I’ve enjoyed watching Trent Alexander-Arnold coming through and now cementing his place in the squad. Young scouser doing well. He’s come on brilliantly and I think he’ll only get better.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why? Louis: Rangers. I used to watch them as a kid. I’ve always enjoyed watching the Rangers v Celtic games. Shame what happened to them, but to see them back up there challenging for the title again is what makes football great. Ups and downs. Fight and determination.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Louis: Touring this summer! Looking forward to getting on the road and doing the festivals. My favourite time of the year. I’ve been recording a lot recently as well for the album. A lot of different styles on there. I wanted to show my diversity as an artist. I’m sick of hearing the same old thing on the radio all the time. What ever happened to some truth behind a song? For those reasons I can’t wait to release it!