Leeds fans Apollo Junction take on our Predictions challenge, with Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal all backed, while the band discuss their love for Marcelo Bielsa.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, our challenger is massive Leeds fans Apollo Junction. The band have recently released their debut album ‘Mystery’ to widespread acclaim – but first is the more pressing matter of taking on our Marshy.

Last time out, Dan of the band KAWALA took us on – you can see who came out on top here.

Matchday 6

Southampton v Bournemouth (Friday, 8pm)

Apollo Junction: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

Leicester v Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Apollo Junction: 2-1

Marshy: 1-2

Burnley v Norwich

Apollo Junction: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Everton v Sheffield United

Apollo Junction: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

Manchester City v Watford

Apollo Junction: 4-0

Marshy: 5-2

Newcastle v Brighton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Apollo Junction: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Apollo Junction: 1-2

Marshy: 1-0

West Ham v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Apollo Junction: 0-2

Marshy: 2-3

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Apollo Junction: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Chelsea v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Apollo Junction: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Apollo Junction: The three of us support Leeds United, it was instilled into us during the 1991/2 season when we won the First Division. [Marcelo] Bielsa is giving us great memories at the moment. Watching our club slowly rise is an amazing feeling. He’s changing everything about the club and even the wider community.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Apollo Junction: In our lifetime: Gary Speed, Tony Yeboah, Jermaine Beckford, Lucas Radebe and Kalvin Phillips

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Apollo Junction: We’ve got to aim for promotion now after last season. It’s looking good and our under 23 squad is looking immense. We have more quality on the bench now such as Costa and Nketiah. This makes a huge difference.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Apollo Junction: Sam: Boston United, he was born there, Matt: Blackpool, It’s a Simon Grayson thing. Jamie: Tenerife, when he was a child he got himself lost in the ground! Ben: Spurs, my family are spurs fans but I chose Leeds.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Apollo Junction: VERY EXCITING TIMES AHEAD!! Our debut album titled ‘Mystery’ has had over 28000 plays in its first week. We did a huge homecoming show to end off our tour at the Belgrave Music Hall Leeds. The band also have struck a deal with HMV JAPAN and all HMV stores will be selling our album.

The band plan on performing at Elland Road during their centenary celebrations.