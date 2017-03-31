Predictions: Chelsea romp, Spurs win, no Arsenal v City consensus
Upcoming musician Willie J Healey predicts Merseyside derby glory for Liverpool, a big win for Chelsea and a narrow win for Manchester United.
Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.
Last time out, DC Breaks took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.
This week, Columbia Records’ upcoming talent Willie J Healey is on the case as he squares off against TEAMtalk’s Marshy once again.
Liverpool v Everton
Burnley v Spurs
Wille: 1-3
Marshy: 1-2
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Willie: 4-0
Marshy: 2-1
Hull City v West Ham
Willie: 1-1
Marshy: 1-1
Leicester v Stoke
Willie: 1-1
Marshy: 2-0
Man Utd v West Brom
Willie: 2-1
Marshy: 2-0
Watford v Sunderland
Willie: 1-1
Marshy: 0-1
Southampton v Bournemouth
Willie: 2-1
Marshy: 1-1
Swansea v Middlesbrough
Willie: 2-1
Marshy: 1-0
Arsenal v Man City
Willie: 2-2
Marshy: 2-3
Willie J Healey, the music and his passion for football