Predictions: Chelsea romp, Spurs win, no Arsenal v City consensus

Upcoming musician Willie J Healey predicts Merseyside derby glory for Liverpool, a big win for Chelsea and a narrow win for Manchester United.

Just like last season, our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last time out, DC Breaks took on TEAMtalk’s James Marshment.

This week, Columbia Records’ upcoming talent Willie J Healey is on the case as he squares off against TEAMtalk’s Marshy once again.

Liverpool v Everton

Willie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Burnley v Spurs

Wille: 1-3

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Willie: 4-0

Marshy: 2-1

Hull City v West Ham

Willie: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Leicester v Stoke

Willie: 1-1

Marshy: 2-0

Man Utd v West Brom

Willie: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Sunderland

Willie: 1-1

Marshy: 0-1

Southampton v Bournemouth

Willie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Swansea v Middlesbrough

Willie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Arsenal v Man City

Willie: 2-2

Marshy: 2-3

Willie J Healey, the music and his passion for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Willie: I support Chelsea. My dad has always been a big Chelsea fan so I had no other option. My favourite Chelsea memory was a while back when Chelsea played Oxford in a friendly, Zola scored & ran over to the area that me and my dad were sitting. It was truly wicked…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Willie: Makalele, Lampard and Zola.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Willie: Chelsea are great at the moment. Hope they can keep the winning streak going!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Willie: I don’t have any soft spots sadly. I guess Oxford but that’s only because I live in Oxford.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Willie: I’ve just recorded my first album. I did it in my garage with my friends, so we’re just waiting for the release. We have a run of dates with friends Palace too. I’m guessing we’ll probably have some of our own headline dates sometime soon.