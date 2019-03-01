Predictions: Liverpool to struggle, Spurs to win in weekend of derby action

Spurs are tipped to enjoy success in the North London Derby, while Everton could put a dint in Liverpool’s title hopes.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

In midweek, huge Arsenal fan Swarmz took our challenge – you can see who came out on top here.

Our midweek challenger is Reading FC fan Tom from Only The Poets, who takes on Oli.

Spurs v Arsenal

Tom: 2-1

Oli: 3-1

Bournemouth v Man City

Tom: 0-3

Oli: 1-3

Brighton v Huddersfield

Tom: 1-0

Oli: 0-1

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Tom: 0-0

Oli: 0-2

Man Utd v Southampton

Tom: 2-0

Oli: 2-0

Wolves v Cardiff

Tom: 2-0

Oli: 2-1

West Ham v Newcastle

Tom: 1-1

Oli: 2-1

Watford v Leicester

Tom: 1-2

Oli: 2-0

Fulham v Chelsea

Tom: 1-2

Oli: 0-3

Everton v Liverpool

Tom: 0-2

Oli: 1-1



TEAMTalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Only The Poets: The 05/06 season when we got promoted was mad. I remember we won 5-0 a good few times at home. I was a season ticket holder that year and it was just a phenomenal season. 106 points in arguably the hardest league to get out in the world.

TEAMTalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Only The Poets: Kevin Doyle for me. The year we were promoted he banged some great goals and I just loved his style of play. Was lucky enough to meet him when I was a kid and he was sound.

TEAMTalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Only The Poets: We’ve got some great players, we always have done. Can’t quite believe we are in a relegation battle this year. Avoiding relegation is an absolute must of course. I think we’ll be okay with the squad we’ve got. We’ve got 2 massive games in the next few weeks. Playing teams around us who we just have to beat if we want to avoid the drop.

TEAMTalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Only The Poets: As a Premier League neutral it’s always wicked to see how the best league in the world unfolds year after year. I’ve always wanted Liverpool to win the title, especially now as they’re knocking on the door. They’re just a proper football club with an amazing history and fans. (Our drummer is a Liverpool fan too).

TEAMTalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Only The Poets: We’re currently on our UK headline tour, most of the dates have sold out which is mad. It’s been wicked so far and we’re only half way. Got a bunch of festivals to look forward to this summer and plenty more to announce after. Gonna be keeping a close eye on those predictions this week as we’ve stuck a fiver on the accumulator! Nice one for having me.

Stream Stolen Bikes on the TEAMtalk playlist