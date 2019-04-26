Manchester United are tipped to make major inroads towards the top four with a momentous win over Chelsea, while is this the weekend the Premier League title takes a significant turn in Liverpool’s favour?

This time round it’s the turn of singer-songwriter Alexander Wolfe, who is a massive Manchester United fan, who takess on Marshy….

Liverpool v Huddersfield (Fri, 8pm)

Alexander: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Tottenham v West Ham (Sat, 12.30pm)

Alexander: 2-2

Marshy: 2-0

Crystal Palace v Everton

Alexander: 1-2

Marshy: 2-2

Fulham v Cardiff

Alexander: 0-1

Marshy: 1-1

Southampton v Bournemouth

Alexander: 1-2

Marshy: 2-0

Watford v Wolves

Alexander: 2-2

Marshy: 1-1

Brighton v Newcastle (Sat, 5.30pm)

Alexander: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Arsenal (Sun, 12pm)

Alexander: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Burnley v Man City (Sun 2.05pm)

Alexander: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Chelsea (Sun, 4.30pm)

Alexander: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Q&A…

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Alexander: I’m from London and I tried to support Charlton when I was a kid but my 2 older brothers wouldn’t have it, they sat me down and made me watch United games. To be honest as soon as I saw Cantona I was hooked, I remember watching him chip the Sunderland keeper from the edge of the box back in 1996. He just stood there, stock still with his collar up, I thought to myself: “Whatever I’m going to do, I’m going to do it like that!”

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Alexander: So many, Wayne Rooney is one of the best players in Premier League history for me, Ryan Giggs is right up there too, Paul Scholes, Rio [Ferdinand]… But my number 1 has to be Eric Cantona. I’m half french and in South East London in the 90s I got a bit of stick. Watching Cantona made me feel OK about my ‘Frenchness’.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Alexander: I’m a little worried we jumped the gun appointing Ole so early to be honest. But at the time of his appointment he was doing magic stuff so you can see why the board did what they did. I’m looking forward to see what he does in the transfer window, I have my fingers firmly crossed.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Alexander: I grew up down the road from The Valley, so it’s Charlton for me, I used to go to a lot of games as a kid.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Alexander: I just released my 4th studio album ‘Little Death’ which has been a long time in the making, so it feels good to finally get it out, between you and me I think it’s pretty great. I’m looking forward to going on tour with my band in late June. Last week one of my songs (Breaking The Fall) was played at Old Trafford before the United v Barcelona Champions League game which was a total career highlight.