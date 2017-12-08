Predictions: No agreement on Manchester & Merseyside derbies

Xcerts lead singer Murray takes on TEAMtalk in this week’s predictions – and he’s forecasting derby day joy for Liverpool and Manchester United.

Each week our writers will take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last tiem out, Mark from Kodaline took us one – and you can see who came out on top here.

This week, it’s leadsinger and Aberdeen fan Murray from the The Xcerts taking on TEAMtalk’s Marshy!

Murray McLeod, life with The Xcerts and his love for football

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Murray: Being from Aberdeen, it is very much engrained in you from a very young age that Fergie is god. When he left Aberdeen for Manchester United, many Dons fans followed suit and decided to support the Red Devils. For a reason which is now completely unbeknownst to me, I ‘supported’ Tottenham for a brief spell as a child but swiftly came to my senses when i realised i could bathe in glory. I then discovered the rich heritage between Aberdeen and United and decided to be unconditionally red, so to speak.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Murray: There are so many fantastic players to pick from, but off the top of my head i will say : Eric Cantona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, George Best, Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs. All incredibly different players but all legends in their own right.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Murray: I’m a big fan of the current team, i think it’s an incredibly strong lineup. 40 games unbeaten at home! That’s pretty incredible. I do think a couple of the players have been lacking in confidence as of late but it would appear Pogba’s return has lit a fire underneath the squad. We could absolutely do without parking the bus against big teams as we are more than capable of playing brilliant attacking football, but such is life.

mean, what kind of fan would i be if i didn’t believe we can win the league? City are still within reaching distance but obviously playing incredibly well so we just need to keep fighting the good fight. As Journey famously sang, Don’t Stop Believin’.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Murray: Oh Bournemouth for sure, purely because i think Eddie Howe is a wonderful human being. Everybody loves an underdog story!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Murray: Our new record ‘Hold On To Your Heart’ is released on the 19th of January, we then travel to Europe with Nothing But Thieves for part for 2 of the European run with those guys. Our UK headline tour begins when we get back which runs throughout February and March so be sure to check out the dates and come hang with us.

