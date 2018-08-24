Predictions: Liverpool to win big; disagreement over Man Utd v Spurs

There are disagreements over Chelsea and Man City as well as Man Utd v Spurs, but Liverpool are tipped to win big in this week’s edition of predictions.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions each week, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Last week, Aston Villa fan and rising UK DJ Nathan Dawe took on TEAMtalk’s Oli – and you can see who came out on top here.

This time, Doncaster-based three-piece Bang Bang Romeo take on Oli…

Wolves v Man City (Sat, 12.30pm)

BBR: 1-1

Oli: 0-3

Arsenal v West Ham

BBR: 2-1

Oli: 2-0

Bournemouth v Everton

BBR: 0-1

Oli: 2-2

Huddersfield v Cardiff

BBR: 1-0

Oli: 2-0

Southampton v Leicester

BBR: 0-1

Oli: 1-1

Liverpool v Brighton (Sat, 17.30pm)

BBR: 2-0

Oli: 4-0

Watford v Palace (Sun, 1.30pm)

BBR: 1-2

Oli: 2-2

Newcastle v Chelsea (Sun, 4pm)

BBR: 1-1

Oli: 1-2

Fulham v Burnley (Sun, 4pm)

BBR: 2-1

Oli: 0-1

Man Utd v Spurs (Mon, 8pm)

BBR: 2-0

Oli: 1-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ross: I support Rangers as my Dads from Scotland and used to take me to watch them and the Scottish national team but my older cousins that I looked up to on my Mums side support Liverpool so they’re my two favourite teams. I’d have to say the Champions league final in 2005 was the greatest football match I’ve ever seen, special memory!

Rich: My first memory of football was the big Arsenal/Man Utd rivalry in the late 90s/early 2000s. I was only 8 when I watched Utd win the treble in ‘99 and that’s when I became a fan. My favourite memory has to be watching the Utd side of 2008 when we had Rooney, Ronaldo, Ferdinand, Vidic. That team was incredible, we’d retained the league title and won the Champions League as well. It was just a really great era for us, and we went on to retain the league for a third year in a row.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Ross: I was a massive fan of Steve McManaman growing up, he was a hero of mine, also Brian Laudrup at the Gers, any kind of player with a bit of flare.

Rich: I used to love Ji Sung Park, he just went about his business but was so effective and Giggs, he could light up any match and I was dying for him to become manager when Sir Alex retired. These days I’m a big fan of Rashford, I believe in the lad especially given that he’s a home grown talent.

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the (rest of the) season?

Ross: Steven Gerard managing Rangers is like a dream come true, and they’ve had a decent start and done well in Europe so far. Liverpool are serious title challenges I believe now, they’ve made some great additions this some with Keita & Allison.

Rich: We’re a bit of a mess at the moment, we’ve always had a laugh in the band because obviously I’m a Utd supporter and Ross is a Liverpool fan. Usually we’d have the upper hand, but since Sir Alex retired it’s been a bit of downward curve and Klopp’s got them playing some nice football. They still haven’t won anything like, watched the Champions league final last year with Ross and that was fun. But generally I think that’ll change this year and Liverpool could do some actual damage.

I do believe that the board have had enough of Mourinho’s miserable football at United, and his short term signings, and have pushed him to use the squad we have. Everyone likes an underdog and nobody is expecting us to do anything this year but if Carrick and McKenna can put their stamp on the squad we have I still think we’ll be there or thereabouts. If not and it’s negative football all season then Jose will be gone by Christmas and it’ll be a horrible year.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ross: I have a big soft spot for Doncaster Rovers, my local team. I’ve been to the Keepmoat a few times, I took my son and we won 5-0, he might be a lucky little omen, ha!

Rich: I have a big soft spot for Huddersfield Town, I went to Uni there and watched their promotion season. The atmosphere is amazing at the John Smith’s and seeing them in the premier league is wicked.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band/for you as an artist at the moment?

Ross: We’ve recently signed a world wide record deal with Eleven Seven Music Group and spent some time in the states working with producers in LA & New York. Hopefully the next time we go over we can catch a game of footy, maybe see Rooney at DC United.

Rich: Yeah plans for the debut album are well underway, EP out next week with the first proper taster of the album on it. It’s been a crazy few months but we’re excited about the future. We’re also coming to the end of a really cool festival season having been at Isle of Wight, Kendall, Y Not, Truck etc.