This week’s challenger tips a rout for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby, while Chelsea will bounce back from their midweek defeat and Arsenal’s winning run comes to an abrupt end at Old Trafford – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Liverpool left it late to beat a resolute Newcastle side during a bumper week of midweek action, while Manchester United made it three wins on the spin at Leicester, but there was woe for Chelsea at Southampton.

This weekend throws up some tasty fixtures, with the Merseyside derby first up. And despite some Liverpool injury issues and Everton being active in the transfer window, our challenger only sees the game going one way.

Also on Saturday, Chelsea will get back to winning ways against West Ham. There’s also an away win for Leeds and a rout for Tottenham against Fulham.

Sunday’s action brings more woe for Leicester, while Arsenal’s unbeaten start will come to an abrupt end at Manchester United. That’s according to our latest challenger, Chris Ostler, who is a Tottenham fan from the band Black Honey. You can check out Black Honey’s music right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 6

Everton v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Chris: 0-4

Brentford v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 1-2

Chelsea v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 2-1

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 3-0

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 1-1

Tottenham v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 4-0

Wolves v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Chris: 2-2

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Chris: 1-3

Brighton v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Chris: 2-0

Manchester United v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Chris: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Chris: Tottenham have been in my family for decades and I have proudly supported them my whole life (even though it’s been one hell of a struggle at times!).

I have countless incredible memories as a fan going to White Hart Lane, Wembley and the new stadium.

As a youngster I remember my uncle took me to my first game at White Hart Lane – Spurs v Man Utd in 2001. I thought Spurs were putting on a show just for me as they found themselves 3-0 up at half time, only for the class of ’92 to give an absolute masterclass and score FIVE goals in the second half! Of course I was sad we lost but what an amazing experience for a first game!

Other favourites usually stem from the Champions League nights, especially the iconic run to the final in 2019. I will never forget the feeling when we beat Man City in the quarter-finals and of course the comeback against Ajax in the semi-finals.

I also need to mention the present – I have never felt more positive to be a Spurs fan than right now. The atmosphere & mentality at the club has monumentally shifted. Conte is an absolute genius and big things are coming!

Kane and Son lead the way – again

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Chris: Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen & Dele Alli.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Chris: Black Honey are just coming off the back of a UK Top 10 with our second album and have been touring constantly post-pandemic, including numerous festivals, a headline European tour and support slots with Nothing But Thieves, The Libertines & The Vaccines.

This weekend we played our first main stage slot at Reading & Leeds, debuting brand new single ‘Charlie Bronson’. Hold onto your butts ‘cause there are lots of big new things coming really soon!



